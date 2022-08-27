ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
The Guardian

Pakistan declares emergency as floods hit over 30 million people

Heavy rain has pounded large areas of Pakistan as the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction.
NBC News

More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

A “monster monsoon” barreled down on Pakistan, destroying entire villages and displacing more than 3 million people. The heavy rain that began in June is causing flash floods all along the Indus River, from the north of the country to the south. Rescuers are using any means, and in one case, even some rope and a bed frame, to pull people to safety. The government is calling on the international community for help, saying they can’t cope with the disaster on their own.Aug. 28, 2022.
BBC

Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'

According to a survey commissioned by BBC Arabic, 80% of Tunisians believe that racial discrimination is a problem in their country - the highest figure in the Middle East and North Africa region. With black people making up 10-15% of the Tunisian population, there are fears the fight against racial discrimination is now at a standstill after the suspension of parliament, the country's first black female MP has told the BBC.
CBS News

Dozens dead in flash floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials on Sunday. Associated Press video showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.
BBC

Space.com

Devastating Pakistan floods seen from space (satellite photos)

Pakistan's flood-induced pain is visible from space. Powerful monsoon rains this summer have turned many Pakistan rivers into raging torrents that have washed away much of the mountainous nation's infrastructure. Since June, those floodwaters have killed more than 1,100 people and damaged over a million homes, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency (opens in new tab).
BBC

US News and World Report

Washington Examiner

Over 1,000 dead as 'monsoon on steroids' floods Pakistan

Over 1,000 Pakistani citizens are dead due to flooding that has left up to one-third of the nation underwater, a crisis experts and the United Nations are blaming on climate change, according to CBS News. The flooding, which started in mid-June, was exacerbated by higher temperatures that melted many of...
The Independent

At least 40 dead across Indian states as intense rain triggers flash floods and landslides

At least 40 people have died across northern and eastern India after incessant rains over the past three days triggered flash floods and landslides. The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.According to a statement from the Indian government on Sunday, the fatal monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 36 people. Meanwhile, hundreds more have been displaced from their homes and are taking shelter in relief camps across the Himalayan state. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts on Saturday left...
nationalinterest.org

