Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Teen shoots fellow suspect in botched carjacking attempt in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated attempted carjacking from last month. A teenage would-be carjacker is being treated for a gunshot wound he received from a fellow teen suspect after a botched attempt to take an Uber driver's vehicle in southeast D.C. on Monday.
mocoshow.com
Suspects and Vehicle Sought In Shooting of Washington Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson (Surveillance Camera Photos)
DC Police have released surveillance images of the suspects and car involved in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Per DC Police: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast.
Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
Police investigating Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
NBC Washington
Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police
A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
fox5dc.com
Uber driver shot at during attempted carjacking in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - An Uber driver says he was shot at during an attempted carjacking overnight in Southeast D.C. Authorities say the driver was picking up a passenger in the 4400 block of 3rd Street around 10 p.m. when four people, who all appeared to be juveniles, approached his vehicle. Police...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting
The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
Arrest made after bystander hurt in shooting in Alexandria
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said a man is facing charges after a woman was hurt in a shooting on Saturday.
Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police
A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man pleads guilty for killing childhood friend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Prince George's County family is breaking their silence one year after their loved one was shot and killed by his childhood friend. The case was supposed to go to trial this week, but a plea deal was reached this morning instead. Adrian Trice's family...
Bay Net
Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
24-year-old pedestrian hit by man driving away from gunfire in Woodbridge
Police are investigating a situation where a man driving away from gunfire injured another man in Prince William County.
WBAL Radio
18-year-old woman shot in head overnight
Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
Bay Net
Two Students Arrested For Bringing Handguns To Suitland High School
SUITLAND, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested two Suitland High School students who brought handguns on to school property today. The first student is a 16-year-old male from Suitland. He is charged as an adult. The second student is 18-year-old Christopher Harris of New Carrollton.
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
NBC Washington
4 Hyattsville Teens Overdose in 2 Separate Incidents
Four teenagers overdosed in two separate incidents within three days in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say. Officers pulled a 16-year-old girl from the back of a car in the 3500 block of East-West Highway at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday. She had overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet in her car, the City of Hyattsville Police Department said in a statement.
Police: Student wanted for carjacking, second student facing charges after bringing guns to Suitland High School
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two students were facing charges after they brought guns to Suitland High School on Monday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said one student was a 16-year-old boy from Suitland who is charged as an adult. The other student was Christopher Harris, 18, of New […]
Nottingham MD
Police identify teen who drowned in Towson pool
TOWSON, MD—Police have identified a teen whose body was found floating in a Towson pool on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the 8700-block of Mylander Lane for a report of an apparent drowning. At the scene, officers found a black male in the water who was taken...
