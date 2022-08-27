Read full article on original website
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Grand Opening of New Brewery in Lancaster, New York This Week
If you are by the Buffalo-Niagara Airport, there is a new hang-out spot opening up this week! The latest brewery to open its doors in Western New York is Brazen Brewing. The new brewery is set to have its grand opening this Wednesday!. Brazen Brewing. 5839 Genesee St, Lancaster, NY...
Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'
Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
Frightening Thefts Reported Around New York
Always be aware of your surroundings. That is some great advice that most of us have either heard or offered to our kids at one time or another. Not letting your guard down, especially in a public place or situation can be very helpful and, in some cases, save your life. But every now and again, you might be take by surprise and have to remind yourself of that important advice.
Enjoy $3 Movies in NYC and Nearby this Saturday
Families can see a movie for only $3 per ticket at most movie theaters across the country, including here in the metro area.
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas tour 2022: How to buy tickets, schedule, dates
One of the year’s most anticipated hip-hop tours is finally here. Rap icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are teaming up for their 25-concert “NY State Of Mind Tour” in arenas all over North America from Aug. 30 through Oct. 4. Along the way, they’ll perform at Camden’s...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Take A Look: Photos From The Johnnie B Wiley Back Giveaway & Sperry Park
Check out the pics from the Johnnie B Wiley Backback Giveaway and 31st Annual Sperry University Day. Many organizations came together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. They gave away 2,000 bags. Mayor Brown showed up.
2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison
New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Surf & Turf’ Special at Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn
We just received the inside scoop that Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn has just added a ‘Surf & Turf’ Special to its dinner options. You will not find this special on their menu, so you must ask for it. If you are serious about eating quality food instead of food from chain restaurants, then here you go.
Mange Coyote Gets Really Close To Home in Lancaster, New York
We saw something in the backyard that kind of worried us recently. My wife and I were casually cleaning up from lunch when we looked out our back window and saw this. About 25 feet away from our backyard we saw a coyote that was wandering around the backyard. The...
The Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced in Brooklyn
A mural honoring The Notorious B.IG. was vandalized in Brooklyn, N.Y. According to a CBS New York report, published on Friday (Aug. 26), police are looking for the vandal(s) responsible for defacing the Biggie mural located on the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, N.Y. The wall painting of the late rapper was tagged with "East Coast" in red spray paint and a darker red paint was splattered across B.I.G.'s face.
New Small Business Incubator Opening In Western New York
One of the many lessons we've learned from dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that running a business is tough. According to data available from the SBA, nearly 1 million businesses closed in 2020 during the pandemic., which highlights the fact that opening and running a business is tough work.
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Red paint thrown on Notorious BIG mural in Brooklyn
Police say someone threw red paint on the mural and wrote the words 'East Coast.'
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
