Lewiston, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
BUFFALO, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'

Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Frightening Thefts Reported Around New York

Always be aware of your surroundings. That is some great advice that most of us have either heard or offered to our kids at one time or another. Not letting your guard down, especially in a public place or situation can be very helpful and, in some cases, save your life. But every now and again, you might be take by surprise and have to remind yourself of that important advice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison

New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
ROCHESTER, NY
XXL Mag

The Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced in Brooklyn

A mural honoring The Notorious B.IG. was vandalized in Brooklyn, N.Y. According to a CBS New York report, published on Friday (Aug. 26), police are looking for the vandal(s) responsible for defacing the Biggie mural located on the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, N.Y. The wall painting of the late rapper was tagged with "East Coast" in red spray paint and a darker red paint was splattered across B.I.G.'s face.
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Small Business Incubator Opening In Western New York

One of the many lessons we've learned from dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that running a business is tough. According to data available from the SBA, nearly 1 million businesses closed in 2020 during the pandemic., which highlights the fact that opening and running a business is tough work.
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

