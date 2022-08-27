Read full article on original website
Who Works Harder – Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
Someone once told me, that you work to live not live to work. When you think about that it's true. Just like financial guru, Dave Ramsey has always preached - live like no one else so you can live like no one else. When it comes to working hard, the...
Nebraska Man Sets World Record Floating Down the Missouri in What?!?
There's quirky stories that come down the pike every now and then that you simply cannot love. One recently that caught my eye was a Colorado man rolling a peanut up to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose. This week, the news is out of nearby Nebraska where...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
Iowa, South Dakota on List of States Most at Risk for Cyber Attacks
Every time you log on to your computer you're putting your data and personal information at risk. That's not a new development, but it seems to be a real issue in South Dakota and Iowa. Those two states are among the three (along with Kansas) that are targeted most by...
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Rare Rabbit Killing Disease Detected In Iowa
The first outbreak of a deadly lethal rabbit disease has now been detected in Iowa. To some people, they are little furry lawn friends. To others, rabbits are nuisance rodents. But whatever camp you are in you will find it concerning that the first outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus...
How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?
When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
Swimming In Minnesota Lakes? Watch Out For Jellyfish
Spending a day at the lake is a time for fun in the sun, especially when you're in Minnesota. The last thing you would expect to see in any of Minnesota’s “10,000 lakes” would be jellyfish. Well surprise lake visitors! Minnesota officials actually confirmed freshwater jellyfish swimming...
What is the most viewed ‘Minnesota’ Video on YouTube?
What is the most viewed 'Minnesota' video on YouTube?. If you know anything about Minnesota, you would think that the most watched video would have something to do with lakes, fishing or both lakes and fishing. However, the most viewed 'Minnesota' video may actually surprise you. When you search YouTube...
Famous Actor / Comedian says ‘Minnesota Hospitality Is NOT Nice’!
Quote: “I thought I wanted to get outta L.A. After being in Minnesota for an hour I want to go right the F#@! back.” *WARNING! LANGUAGE*. In this youtube video titled “We went to Minnesota and Drama Ensued As Soon As We Landed” you can tell this famous actor and his son were not enjoying the Minnesota Nice hospitality.
South Dakota Nursing Shortage Expected to Get Worse
Hospitals all over South Dakota are already scrambling to find nurses to staff their facilities and now new numbers suggest that problem isn't about to get better anytime soon. Stacker has published the results of a NursingEducation.org investigation on the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from...
[WATCH] I Broke The Number One Rule While Driving A Tractor
Ok, we are in the Midwest, so it’s common to see a tractor driving down the street or in a field, but what about down a lake?. If you grew up driving tractors, you know better than to drive a tractor into a large body of water, but there are two tractors in the world that break the water rule. One in Europe, the other in Iowa.
Case IH Introduces Its Latest Autonomous Equipment in Iowa[WATCH]
More and more we are starting to see equipment companies try their hand at autonomy. We saw this in late December when John Deere rolled out its fully automated tractor that was ready for large-scale production and that’s not where it ends. On Tuesday, introduced to the agriculture industry...
Bull Gets Loose at Rodeo, Threatens Safety of Those in Attendance [VIDEO]
What a scary scene at a rodeo. A bull got loose at a rodeo in Florida after it broke through the gates surrounding the arena. The bull never made it into the crowd, but it did run around the arena and was ultimately stopped when someone on a horse was able to lasso the huge animal.
