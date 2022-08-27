Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man killed in Taylor Berry shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said they were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue around 10:15 p.m. They said they found a man dead when...
wdrb.com
36-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said William Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 21. Louisville Metro Police said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Hecks Lane and 37th Street.
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive. A spokesperson...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Louisville man located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials have canceled the Golden Alert for a 67-year-old man who last seen near the Greenwood Boat Docks. The alert for Jerry Johnson was issued late Thursday. MetroSafe announced the cancellation around 6:50 a.m. Friday. No information about where Johnson was located was give,...
WLKY.com
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
wdrb.com
Police identify 25-year-old man shot and killed near Charlestown Road in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police released the name of a man who was shot to death early Thursday in New Albany. Around 2 a.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's near Charlestown Road.
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
WLKY.com
Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
'He didn't deserve this': Police searching for suspect in New Albany father's shooting
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southern Indiana toddler will grow up without her father, as New Albany investigators search for answers following a deadly shooting at a home early Thursday morning. Police say 25-year-old Dajour Drones was found shot to death around 2 a.m. near his home in the...
WLKY.com
MISSING TEEN: Jeffersonville police looking for 14-year-old missing since last week
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville Police Department is asking for help to locate a teenager who's been missing since last week. They are looking for 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode, who they say was last seen on Aug. 25 leaving her home in Jeffersonville. Police said she was wearing a black...
WLKY.com
Family of 25-year-old man found shot to death in New Albany: 'We want justice'
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in New Albany. New Albany police said they were called around 2 a.m. on Thursday to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found Dajour...
WLKY.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of striking family while driving in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a southern Indiana man accused of driving into a family from Kansas in downtown Louisville. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. Police said he drove his car onto a curb on Market Street last month,...
