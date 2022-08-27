Read full article on original website
Related
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
EPA approves fuel waivers for Wisconsin
(WKBT)- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued waivers for Wisconsin on Monday to prevent a shortage of gasoline. Governor Tony Evers requested the waivers last week after a fire at an Indiana oil refinery forced the facility offline. The refinery is the sixth biggest in the U.S. and provides between...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Critics work to rally opposition to rail merger along the Mississippi
Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks running near Davenport's downtown riverfront. Critics believe the railroad's proposed merger with Kansas City Southern will hurt river communities and other communities if it is approved.(Photo by Ed Tibbetts) Critics of a proposed $31 billion merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads...
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
Five vacation spots in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VacationIdea website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great vacation spots in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin Hole-in-the-Wall Named One of America’s Best For BBQ
Wisconsin isn't exactly known as a hot spot for delicious barbecue but that may have to change. I saw this entry for a Wisconsin restaurant on LoveFood's list of Your State's Very Best Barbecue Restaurant Revealed shared by MSN. After taking a look at a couple of pics of the...
Shock over Wisconsin TV morning anchor's sudden death
A Wisconsin TV news station is grieving the sudden death of one of its beloved anchors. Wausau-based WAOW News 9 announced on Monday that morning anchor Neena Pacholke had died on Saturday at the age of 27, saying it is "absolutely devastated by the loss." "Neena loved this community and...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
spectrumnews1.com
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon
Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
msn.com
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Carroll County voters mark their ballots for the 2022 primary election. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past.
Evers: $414k in career and technical education grants announced for 11 Wisconsin school districts
Monday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced more than $414,000 in grants for career and technical education programs throughout the state.
seehafernews.com
Program Works to Bring Green Construction Jobs to Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Latino community has been inundated with job opportunities in the “green” economy thanks to a new pilot program. Elevate, a climate-change equity nonprofit, has partnered with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to help minority construction workers develop relationships within the climate-change economy. The Contractor Accelerator...
Comments / 5