Wisconsin State

Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

EPA approves fuel waivers for Wisconsin

(WKBT)- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued waivers for Wisconsin on Monday to prevent a shortage of gasoline. Governor Tony Evers requested the waivers last week after a fire at an Indiana oil refinery forced the facility offline. The refinery is the sixth biggest in the U.S. and provides between...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
1520 The Ticket

Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October

Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Critics work to rally opposition to rail merger along the Mississippi

Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks running near Davenport's downtown riverfront. Critics believe the railroad's proposed merger with Kansas City Southern will hurt river communities and other communities if it is approved.(Photo by Ed Tibbetts) Critics of a proposed $31 billion merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads...
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WAUSAU, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Hole-in-the-Wall Named One of America’s Best For BBQ

Wisconsin isn't exactly known as a hot spot for delicious barbecue but that may have to change. I saw this entry for a Wisconsin restaurant on LoveFood's list of Your State's Very Best Barbecue Restaurant Revealed shared by MSN. After taking a look at a couple of pics of the...
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start

Carroll County voters mark their ballots for the 2022 primary election. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past.
IOWA STATE
seehafernews.com

Program Works to Bring Green Construction Jobs to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Latino community has been inundated with job opportunities in the “green” economy thanks to a new pilot program. Elevate, a climate-change equity nonprofit, has partnered with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to help minority construction workers develop relationships within the climate-change economy. The Contractor Accelerator...
WISCONSIN STATE

