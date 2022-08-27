ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Two men transported to hospital after water rescue

Good samaritans in the right place at the right time at Whitefish Dunes State Park may have helped emergency personnel save the lives of two men. Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, and Sevastopol Emergency Responders were notified of a possible young girl in the water at Whitefish Dunes State Park that may have been pulled under due to the riptide. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department called in assistance from the Jacksonport Fire Department, but along the way, responding emergency personnel was notified that an individual was out of the water and that CPR may have been used. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a teenage man and an adult man on the rocky shores of the north end of the beach being tended to by Good Samaritans. According to Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair, the men were alert and oriented, and no CPR was performed by emergency personnel. LeClair notes that at the time of the incident, the National Weather Service did issue a beach hazard statement for the shores of Lake Michigan.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ledgeview#The American Red Cross
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement

MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank

ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
ALLOUEZ, WI
denmark-wi.org

Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer

Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
DENMARK, WI
seehafernews.com

FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc

A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing a Child

A Manitowoc man has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a child. Officers were dispatched to a residence at around 11:00 last night (August 29th) after a woman claimed her boyfriend was being physically abusive. The woman explained that she had come home from work just after 8:30 p.m....
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is behind bars after striking a woman with his car Saturday evening. The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when the man, who was driving westbound on Gordon Road in the Town of Sevastopol, hit a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. He lost control of his vehicle after that, crossing the eastbound lane before entering a ditch and hitting a fence at a nearby orchard.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
101 WIXX

Escapee From Winnebago County Jail Captured in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — A man who escaped from the Winnebago County Correctional Center Monday afternoon has been arrested in Waushara County. Michael Blake was taken back into custody this afternoon about 24 hours after he walked away from the Oshkosh jail. The exact circumstances of his escape aren’t clear. The Winnebago County Correctional Center is a minimum security facility.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Door County Woman Dead Following Weekend Hit-and-Run

A 71-year-old Door County woman is dead following a hit-and-run. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday (August 27th) on County Road BB near Old Highway Road in the Town of Sevastopol. It was determined that while she was walking on the side of the road, the woman had...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy