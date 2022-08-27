Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
doorcountydailynews.com
Two men transported to hospital after water rescue
Good samaritans in the right place at the right time at Whitefish Dunes State Park may have helped emergency personnel save the lives of two men. Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, and Sevastopol Emergency Responders were notified of a possible young girl in the water at Whitefish Dunes State Park that may have been pulled under due to the riptide. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department called in assistance from the Jacksonport Fire Department, but along the way, responding emergency personnel was notified that an individual was out of the water and that CPR may have been used. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a teenage man and an adult man on the rocky shores of the north end of the beach being tended to by Good Samaritans. According to Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair, the men were alert and oriented, and no CPR was performed by emergency personnel. LeClair notes that at the time of the incident, the National Weather Service did issue a beach hazard statement for the shores of Lake Michigan.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Breaking into Her Daughters Home to Steal Items
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into her daughter’s home to steal several items. Officers were called to the victim’s home at around 1:00 p.m. on August 23rd after the victim returned home to find her house in shambles. Numerous items were reported...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
WBAY Green Bay
Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 9-year-old girl who was trapped under a 1,000-pound hay bale on a farm last week is going home Tuesday, her mother, Tara Grahl, announced on Facebook Monday. We reported last week that Savannah Grahl was trapped under the bale that fell off...
Fox11online.com
ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
denmark-wi.org
Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer
Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
seehafernews.com
FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc
A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing a Child
A Manitowoc man has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a child. Officers were dispatched to a residence at around 11:00 last night (August 29th) after a woman claimed her boyfriend was being physically abusive. The woman explained that she had come home from work just after 8:30 p.m....
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is behind bars after striking a woman with his car Saturday evening. The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when the man, who was driving westbound on Gordon Road in the Town of Sevastopol, hit a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. He lost control of his vehicle after that, crossing the eastbound lane before entering a ditch and hitting a fence at a nearby orchard.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
101 WIXX
Escapee From Winnebago County Jail Captured in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — A man who escaped from the Winnebago County Correctional Center Monday afternoon has been arrested in Waushara County. Michael Blake was taken back into custody this afternoon about 24 hours after he walked away from the Oshkosh jail. The exact circumstances of his escape aren’t clear. The Winnebago County Correctional Center is a minimum security facility.
seehafernews.com
Door County Woman Dead Following Weekend Hit-and-Run
A 71-year-old Door County woman is dead following a hit-and-run. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday (August 27th) on County Road BB near Old Highway Road in the Town of Sevastopol. It was determined that while she was walking on the side of the road, the woman had...
