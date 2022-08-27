Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

Read full article on original website
PTL!
2d ago
Voter integrity is the cornerstone of our elections. Without it, well… our current situation as a nation… is the result.
Reply
7
Related
wtae.com
US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania
Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Wolf, Democrats Push for $2,000 Direct Payments, Republicans Remain Skeptical
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This morning in Pittsburgh, Governor Tom Wolf and Democratic legislators continued their efforts to provide direct payments to Pennsylvanians who need it most. For months, Wolf and Democrats have been urging the Republican-majority General Assembly to pass legislation in the House and Senate to create the...
NBC News
Crime emerges as a focal point in Pennsylvania Senate race
While everyone was focused on the veggie wars in Pennsylvania's Senate race, crime emerged as a focal point on the airwaves. In a new ad, Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate GOP leadership, is blasting Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, over the time he served as the Chairman of the Board of Pardons in Pennsylvania.
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, is facing criticism for a years-old photo in which he wore a Civil War Confederate uniform. The 2013-14 U.S. Army War College faculty photo was taken a few years before Mastriano retired as a colonel. He used to teach at the school. Some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wskg.org
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
WHYY – Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s...
marijuanamoment.net
Fetterman Plans To Press Biden On ‘Need To Finally Decriminalize Marijuana’ At Labor Day Parade
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), a U.S. Senate candidate, is calling on President Joe Biden to make good on marijuana reform campaign promises—and he plans to raise the issue with him personally next week at a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh, though he hopes to see immediate presidential action to enact a policy change before then.
Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage
Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.
Gov. Wolf pushes once again for $2,000 direct payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program. The program would send $2,000 checks directly to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf is visiting Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch LIVE video of the news conference in the video player above. The governor has said that...
wskg.org
New poll shows Pennsylvania voters are confident in the 2020 election outcome
(WITF) – A new poll shows a majority of Pennsylvania voters surveyed are confident in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. More than 500 registered voters answered the survey, and nearly 70% say they believe votes from the 2020 election were counted correctly. But just over half of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nonprofits, community groups to mark International Overdose Day on Wednesday
Officials at Highmark’s Fifth Avenue Place headquarters in Pittsburgh will light the building purple on Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day and to draw attention to the resources available for those living with addiction. That’s just one event in a flurry of activity that will mark the day....
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission shares tips to offset rising utility costs
Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses served by about a...
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers eye stronger guidelines as school districts enhance security measures
Following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Pennsylvania lawmakers approved a grant program with the goal of getting $300 million to state school districts for security upgrades. Four years after the killing of 17 people, schools in Western Pennsylvania are continuing to make...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. hunting seasons for smallest, largest game birds to start Sept. 1
Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting seasons will get underway Thursday with the openings days for birds that rank among the smallest and largest game birds, respectively: the mourning dove and the Canada goose. The mourning dove weighs in a bit heavier than 4 ounces, while an adult male Canada goose can...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania residents could pay taxes on their student loan relief
(The Hill) – Residents of 13 states, including Pennsylvania, who receive debt forgiveness from the federal government for their student loans may need to pay some state taxes on their forgiven amount, according to an analysis by the think tank Tax Foundation. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state...
Home Décor creditor calls for liquidation as customers demand money back
PITTSBURGH — During a bankruptcy court hearing in Georgia on Monday, customers of Home Décor Outlets hoped for answers about whether they would get any of their money back. The furniture store closed its Pittsburgh location on Liberty Avenue without warning earlier this year, leaving many customers without their furniture or refunds of layaway payments.
Comments / 4