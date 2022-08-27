Read full article on original website
Winnebago County DA: Social Media Rumors Spurred Investigation Change in Fox River Hit-and-Run
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — Social media rumors about who was on a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on the Fox River created the appearance of a conflict of interest, resulting in state prosecutors taking over the case. That’s according to a memo written by District Attorney Eric Sparr...
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac
The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
Fond du Lac County girl in stable condition after hay bale accident
A hay bale fell on a nine-year-old in Fond du Lac County this week, causing serious injuries. She was brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and is now in stable condition.
Missing Portage County man found safe
A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
8/27/22 Two Separate Injury Crashes In FDL County
Drivers in two separate rollover accidents in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning were injured. Sheriff’s officials say alcohol use and failure to wear seatbelts were also things the two accidents had in common. The first accident was reported at 2:49 am on Fourth Street Road near 7 Hills Road in the Town of Empire and involved a 41-year-old Mt. Calvary man. The second crash was reported at 4:02 am by a passerby and occurred on Highway 151 at Fourth Street Road also in the Town of Empire. The 18-year-old North Fond du Lac woman driving the vehicle was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Both drivers were arrested for suspicion of Operating while under the influence.
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc
A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County
TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
