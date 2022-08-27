ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Accidents
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac

The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Traffic Accident#The State Takes#Fox
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Portage County man found safe

A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/27/22 Two Separate Injury Crashes In FDL County

Drivers in two separate rollover accidents in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning were injured. Sheriff’s officials say alcohol use and failure to wear seatbelts were also things the two accidents had in common. The first accident was reported at 2:49 am on Fourth Street Road near 7 Hills Road in the Town of Empire and involved a 41-year-old Mt. Calvary man. The second crash was reported at 4:02 am by a passerby and occurred on Highway 151 at Fourth Street Road also in the Town of Empire. The 18-year-old North Fond du Lac woman driving the vehicle was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Both drivers were arrested for suspicion of Operating while under the influence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc

A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
MANITOWOC, WI
947jackfm.com

Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County

TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
101 WIXX

Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy