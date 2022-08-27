ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
dot.LA

The Great Billionaire Bore-Off Continues in Los Angeles

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Hoping to heat up its competition against...
Los Angeles, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
theregistrysocal.com

Avanath Capital Management Purchases 669-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles for $230MM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Avanath Capital Management, LLC, a private real estate investment manager, announces it has acquired a 669-unit family workforce housing community located in Los Angeles, California for $230 million. The firm purchased the property, Baldwin Village, as a joint venture with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) and Kaiser Permanente, and plans to involve a few additional institutional investors in the coming months Avanath plans to convert 70% of Baldwin Village’s units to affordable housing, serving residents earning between 60% and 80% of area median income (AMI) and allowing the firm to provide budget-friendly homes in the country’s least affordable rental market, according to Daryl Carter, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Avanath.
citywatchla.com

Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?

So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
toddrickallen.com

Erewhon Set To Bless Culver City Soon

Yes, Culver City, high-end groceries are heading your way! Popular (if pricey) natural foods market and place to be seen Erewhon continues its expansion with a new location at 9300 Culver Blvd. (in The Culver Steps complex). An ABC application went up just this week confirming the news.
