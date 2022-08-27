ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Son of the Pink Panther Free Online

Cast: Roberto Benigni Herbert Lom Claudia Cardinale Shabana Azmi Debrah Farentino. The eighth and last of the Pink Panther series. The illegitimate son of Inspector Clouseau is on the case of the kidnapped Princess Yasmin. Is Son of the Pink Panther on Netflix?. Son of the Pink Panther never made...
Where to Watch and Stream Starship Troopers 3: Marauder Free Online

Cast: Casper Van Dien Jolene Blalock Stephen Hogan Boris Kodjoe Amanda Donohoe. The war against the Bugs continues! A Federation Starship crash-lands on the distant Alien planet OM-1, stranding beloved leader Sky Marshal Anoke and several others, including comely but tough pilot Lola Beck. It's up to Colonel/General Johnny Rico, reluctant hero of the original Bug Invasion on Planet P, to lead a team of Troopers on a daring rescue mission.
Wonder Man series will bring back the MCU’s weirdest villain

Variety reports that Ben Kingsley is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again for the Disney Plus series Wonder Man. He will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios has yet...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
Rian Johnson Is Still Eyeing to Make His Star Wars Trilogy

It's been a few years now since it was announced that Rian Johnson is working on his Star Wars trilogy. There have been speculations that the project has been canceled although it was disputed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy months ago as she claimed that they are still committed to doing it at some point.
Hailee Steinfeld's MCU Return in Phase Five Seemingly Confirmed

After her impressive MCU debut in last year's Hawkeye, there have been questions about Hailee Steinfeld's next appearance in the franchise which has been speculated for months. While Marvel has not made any official comment regarding it, it looks like we now have our first clue at her next step in the MCU.
