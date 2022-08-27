Read full article on original website
Names released from fatal Gordon Road accident
Sturgeon Bay resident Joshua Gann, 43, is charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle after he allegedly struck a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman with his vehicle on Saturday. Marilyn J. Vandenbogart was along Gordon Road, west of Old Highway Road, in the Town of Sevastopol when Gann’s SUV hit her after 5:30 p.m. After hitting Vandenbogart, Gann’s vehicle crossed the eastbound lane before entering a ditch. After his car became stuck in some fencing near an orchard, Gann fled the scene on foot, only to be caught by law enforcement soon after that. Vandenbogart was transported to Door County Medical Center where she later died. Gann appeared in Door County Circuit Court on Monday, where his $500,000 cash bond was announced. His initial appearance on his felony charge will take place on Thursday. The accident remains under investigation, but the Door County Sheriff’s Department pointed out that this accident had nothing to do with Gordon Road’s intersection with State Highway 42/57.
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
Sturgeon Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is behind bars after striking a woman with his car Saturday evening. The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when the man, who was driving westbound on Gordon Road in the Town of Sevastopol, hit a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. He lost control of his vehicle after that, crossing the eastbound lane before entering a ditch and hitting a fence at a nearby orchard.
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
Door County Woman Dead Following Weekend Hit-and-Run
A 71-year-old Door County woman is dead following a hit-and-run. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday (August 27th) on County Road BB near Old Highway Road in the Town of Sevastopol. It was determined that while she was walking on the side of the road, the woman had...
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
8/27/22 Two Separate Injury Crashes In FDL County
Drivers in two separate rollover accidents in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning were injured. Sheriff’s officials say alcohol use and failure to wear seatbelts were also things the two accidents had in common. The first accident was reported at 2:49 am on Fourth Street Road near 7 Hills Road in the Town of Empire and involved a 41-year-old Mt. Calvary man. The second crash was reported at 4:02 am by a passerby and occurred on Highway 151 at Fourth Street Road also in the Town of Empire. The 18-year-old North Fond du Lac woman driving the vehicle was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Both drivers were arrested for suspicion of Operating while under the influence.
Two men transported to hospital after water rescue
Good samaritans in the right place at the right time at Whitefish Dunes State Park may have helped emergency personnel save the lives of two men. Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, and Sevastopol Emergency Responders were notified of a possible young girl in the water at Whitefish Dunes State Park that may have been pulled under due to the riptide. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department called in assistance from the Jacksonport Fire Department, but along the way, responding emergency personnel was notified that an individual was out of the water and that CPR may have been used. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a teenage man and an adult man on the rocky shores of the north end of the beach being tended to by Good Samaritans. According to Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair, the men were alert and oriented, and no CPR was performed by emergency personnel. LeClair notes that at the time of the incident, the National Weather Service did issue a beach hazard statement for the shores of Lake Michigan.
Fond du Lac County girl in stable condition after hay bale accident
A hay bale fell on a nine-year-old in Fond du Lac County this week, causing serious injuries. She was brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and is now in stable condition.
Winnebago County DA: Social Media Rumors Spurred Investigation Change in Fox River Hit-and-Run
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — Social media rumors about who was on a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on the Fox River created the appearance of a conflict of interest, resulting in state prosecutors taking over the case. That’s according to a memo written by District Attorney Eric Sparr...
Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer
Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
Thompson Center to bring back activities, move into temporary home following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A senior citizens' center in Appleton is finding a temporary home after experiencing a fire earlier this month. After canceling classes from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2 due to the fire on Aug. 12, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is temporarily moving the majority of its programs and activities to the Sacred Heart Parish, beginning Sept. 6.
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County
TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
