Kearney, MO

Labor Day races in Kearney Monday

KEARNEY — It's almost time for the Kearney Optimist Club's annual Labor Day Races. The Kearney Optimists have been offering these old-fashioned games for years. This year, the fun starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 along Washington Street in front of Kearney City Hall.
