The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Safety concerns shut down carnival at Belton’s sesquicentennial celebration
A portion of a Belton, Missouri event "150 years in the making" was cut short this weekend. City leaders shut down the carnival at the sesquicentennial celebration citing safety and staffing concerns.
mycouriertribune.com
Labor Day races in Kearney Monday
KEARNEY — It's almost time for the Kearney Optimist Club's annual Labor Day Races. The Kearney Optimists have been offering these old-fashioned games for years. This year, the fun starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 along Washington Street in front of Kearney City Hall.
UPDATE: Pig owner found!
According to Kansas City police, a pig was found in the street near Shoal Creek Parkway and North Harrison Street on Tuesday morning.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Kansas City
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Kansas City, Missouri on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
visitoverlandpark.com
5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights
As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
mycouriertribune.com
Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi
Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi, of Liberty, MO passed suddenly on August 26, 2022. Paulie was born on January 10, 1964. Paulie worked hard his entire life, perfecting his concrete technique and eventually creating and owning his own company, All About Concrete. He loved passing on his knowledge to his crew, and always took great pride in a job well done.
Eisenhower Middle School goes on 'lock-out' Tuesday due to stolen vehicle
Eisenhower Middle School in KCK went on a "lock-out" around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday due to a stolen vehicle in the school parking lot, Principal Christopher Green said in a message to the community.
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
Tuskegee Airmen traveling exhibit arrives in KCK this week
Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, at F.L. Schlagle High School in KCK.
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
KCTV 5
Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
kcur.org
One of Kansas City's favorite cookie spots is getting a fine dining restaurant
Classic Cookie by day; Wild Rose Bistro by night. Two dining concepts will share the same space in Waldo as Chef Bryan Sparks builds a new menu — and business — from his obsession with food and growth. “It doesn’t really make sense for us to get another...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Masons donate to local Baby Grace
KEARNEY — Recently, Kearney Masonic Lodge No. 311, AF&AM presented a check to Baby Grace to help purchase diapers for local area mothers in need of assistance. Funds were raised through sponsorship of the 2021 Wreaths Across America program which laid wreaths at the final resting places of veterans at Mt. Olivet and Fairview Cemeteries in Kearney.
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
martincitytelegraph.com
Belton’s early history is the story of three intriguing pioneers
Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. Seventeen miles south of Kansas City in the northern portion of Cass County stands a town that has rapidly spread into the Kansas City metro area. Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
KCTV 5
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
