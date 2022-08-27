ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer Free Online

Cast: Robert Englund Trevor Matthews Daniel Kash David Fox Dean Hawes. As a child Jack Brooks witnessed the brutal murder of his family. Now a young man he struggles with a pestering girlfriend, therapy sessions that resolve nothing, and night classes that barely hold his interest. After unleashing an ancient curse, Jack's Professor undergoes a transformation into something not-quite- human, and Jack is forced to confront some old demons... along with a few new ones.
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Starship Troopers 3: Marauder Free Online

Cast: Casper Van Dien Jolene Blalock Stephen Hogan Boris Kodjoe Amanda Donohoe. The war against the Bugs continues! A Federation Starship crash-lands on the distant Alien planet OM-1, stranding beloved leader Sky Marshal Anoke and several others, including comely but tough pilot Lola Beck. It's up to Colonel/General Johnny Rico, reluctant hero of the original Bug Invasion on Planet P, to lead a team of Troopers on a daring rescue mission.
Where to Watch and Stream Robinson Crusoe on Mars Free Online

Cast: Paul Mantee Victor Lundin Adam West The Woolly Monkey. Stranded on Mars with only a monkey as a companion, an astronaut must figure out how to find oxygen, water, and food on the lifeless planet. Is Robinson Crusoe on Mars on Netflix?. Robinson Crusoe on Mars is currently not...
Where to Watch and Stream Highlander III: The Sorcerer Free Online

Cast: Christopher Lambert Mario Van Peebles Deborah Kara Unger Mako Martin Neufeld. Starts off in the 15th century, with Connor McLeod training with another immortal swordsman, the Japanese sorcerer Nakano. When an evil immortal named Kane kills the old wizard, the resulting battle leaves him buried in an underground cave. When Kane resurfaces in the 20th century to create havoc, it's up to McLeod to stop him.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Where to Watch and Stream From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter Free Online

Cast: Marco Leonardi Temuera Morrison Ara Celi Michael Parks Rebecca Gayheart. Narrowly escaping death, outlaw Johnny Madrid is on the run from the hangman, with the hangman's sensuous daughter Esmeralda by his side. Along with Madrid's gang, Johnny and Esmeralda embark on an adventure filled with colorful and unsavory characters who lead them straight into the fight of their lives!
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla Raids Again Free Online

Cast: Hiroshi Koizumi Setsuko Wakayama Minoru Chiaki Takashi Shimura Masao Shimizu. Geners: Action Adventure Science Fiction Horror Drama Thriller. Two fishing scout pilots make a horrifying discovery when they encounter a second Godzilla alongside a new monster named Anguirus. Without the weapon that killed the original, authorities attempt to lure Godzilla away from the mainland. But Anguirus soon arrives and the two monsters make their way towards Osaka as Japan braces for tragedy.
Where to Watch and Stream The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas Free Online

Cast: Mark Addy Stephen Baldwin Kristen Johnston Jane Krakowski Joan Collins. The Flintstones are at it again. The Flintstones and the Rubbles head for Rock Vegas with Fred hoping to court the lovely Wilma. Nothing will stand in the way of love, except for the conniving Chip Rockefeller who is the playboy born in Baysville but who has made it in the cutthroat town of Rock Vegas. Will Fred win Wilma's love?
Where to Watch and Stream SMS - Sotto mentite spoglie Free Online

SMS - Sotto mentite spoglie. Cast: Vincenzo Salemme Giorgio Panariello Luisa Ranieri Lucrezia Lante della Rovere Enrico Brignano. Netflix doesn't currently have SMS - Sotto mentite spoglie in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!. Is SMS...
Where to Watch and Stream Kindergarten Cop 2 Free Online

Cast: Dolph Lundgren Sarah Strange Andre Tricoteux Aleks Paunovic Fiona Vroom. Assigned to recover sensitive stolen data, a gruff FBI agent goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher, but the school's liberal, politically correct environment is more than he bargained for. Is Kindergarten Cop 2 on Netflix?. Kindergarten Cop 2 is...
She-Hulk Writer Explains Why the Hulk Left Earth in Episode 2

During the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a Sakaarian ship flying off to space (presumably heading to Sakaar) which led fans to believe that it's the character's last appearance in the series as well as speculate on why he is potentially returning to the planet where he spent years as a gladiator.
Where to Watch and Stream Hellraiser: Judgment Free Online

Cast: Damon Carney Randy Wayne Paul T. Taylor Alexandra Harris Gary J. Tunnicliffe. Detectives Sean and David Carter are on the case to find a gruesome serial killer terrorizing the city. Joining forces with Detective Christine Egerton, they dig deeper into a spiraling maze of horror that may not be of this world.
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique

It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
Rian Johnson Is Still Eyeing to Make His Star Wars Trilogy

It's been a few years now since it was announced that Rian Johnson is working on his Star Wars trilogy. There have been speculations that the project has been canceled although it was disputed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy months ago as she claimed that they are still committed to doing it at some point.
