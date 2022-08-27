Read full article on original website
Purdue Football Roundtable: Season Expectations
Football time is almost here, and we here at Hammer & Rails are excited for the season. That means it is Roundtable time. I asked the staff what they thought about the coming season and here is what most of us think:. 1. How important is the Penn State game...
Purdue Football: Week 1 Depth Chart
Week 1, Night Game, Blackout, Primetime. Here is my best educated guess at a two deep for this weeks game. This may be the deepest offensive line that Coach Brohm has had during his time at Purdue. At wide receiver it is a lot of prove it guys, no locked in stud like with Bell or Moore. King Doerue is set to lead the backfield again. Payne Durham could be our leading receiver.
2 Days to Purdue Football: Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen
Only two days to go, and today we feature one player that will hopefully have a much bigger role this year. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen - So. (RS) Southfield, MI (Walled Lake HS) I have had high hopes for Yaseen for some time, mostly because he was a highly touted receiver recruit and 4-star in the 2020 recruiting class. He has good size for an outside receiver and we have seen some glimpses of what he can do.
Can Purdue Football Win 10 Games?
It’s finally here. We are through that Week 0 nonsense and are in Week 1 of college football. We’ve talked about the opponents, we’ve talked about Purdue, and it is now time to talk about what Casey and I expect Purdue football to achieve this season. Before...
3 Days to Purdue Football: Tyrone Tracy
It is bad enough that Purdue walked into Iowa City last year and smacked No. 2 Iowa around for a few hours. Even worse, we took two of their best players via the transfer portal this offseason, including today’s player. Tyrone Tracy - Sr. (5) Indianapolis, IN (Decatur Central...
4 Days to Purdue Football: Deion Burks
The new redshirt rules that allow players to appear in a handful of games and still redshirt are quite useful, especially for today’s player. Belleville, MI (Belleville HS) You can play in up to four games and hold on to your redshirt, and that is exactly what Burks did last season. He played in the first couple of games as a hybrid WR/RB and even got one carry for 6 yards against UConn. This was after he was a three-star recruit out of Michigan who had a stellar senior year with a 9-0 regular season record.
Penn St. @ Purdue Opening Odds: Thursday Night College Football
Purdue opens the 2022-23 season as 3 point underdogs to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday at 8:00 in Ross-Ade Stadium. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. While the players might need time to adjust back to competitive play, DraftKings is back in full force...
Purdue Football Recruiting: Kendrick Gilbert Commits!
Let us all give the Texas Longhorns current coaching staff a big THANK YOU. Why you ask? Well, when Texas hired their mew staff, new head football coach decided to let Mark Hagen walk, who was one of the best assistants on the previous staff. This opened the door for Hagen to make his way back to Indiana and to make another stint at Purdue.
Penn State vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Purdue opens up week 1 as -3.5 underdogs at home to the Penn State Nittany Lions. While an opening week win against a Big Ten opponent would obviously be HUGE, it is not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen. The atmosphere at Ross-Ade will be top...
