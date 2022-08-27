Read full article on original website
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Loses hold of regular role
Vavra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The lefty-hitting Vavra is on the bench versus a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) for the fourth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role. The Orioles will likely rotate the open spot in the lineup among a number of players, but fellow rookie Kyle Stowers looks to be the main beneficiary. Stowers will be making his third start in five contests Tuesday.
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
Aaron Judge closing in on home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 49th blast
Back in spring training, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
Angels' Matt Duffy: Activated by Angels
Duffy (back) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Duffy had been on the injured list since the end of June, but he spent the last few weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake and hit .179 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over eight minor-league games. Duffy isn't starting Monday against the Yankees and will likely have to compete with Luis Rengifo for playing time at third base over the final month of the season.
Justin Verlander injury update: Astros ace placed on IL with right calf issue
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander exited his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday because of right calf discomfort. On Tuesday, the Astros placed Verlander on the injured list as part of a series of roster moves that included right-hander Hunter Brown being added to the big-league team's taxi squad:
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
Astros' Justin Verlander: Lands on IL
The Astros placed Verlander (calf) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Verlander underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption to his right calf, which he injured while covering first base in Sunday's start against the Orioles. While a timeline for Verlander's return hasn't yet been established, the diagnosis was worrisome enough for the club to place him on the shelf for at least the next couple weeks. Due to a pair of off days this week, Houston planned on scaling its rotation back to five men, so Cristian Javier will presumably return from the bullpen to take over Verlander's spot in the rotation. Additionally, top pitching prospect Hunter Brown is expected to be added from Triple-A Sugar Land when the active roster expands to 28 players Thursday, providing further coverage for Houston while Verlander is on the mend. In his comeback from Tommy John surgery this season, Verlander has re-emerged as a leading American League Cy Young candidate, as he turned in a 1.84 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 152 innings before exiting Sunday's outing. He won't be eligible to come off the IL until Sept. 13.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ambushed but takes no-decision
Bumgarner allowed seven runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings against Philadelphia on Monday, but he didn't factor into the decision. Bumgarner's recent struggles continued in a big way against the Phillies, as he allowed seven runs before being booed as he walked off the mound with two outs in the fourth inning. The veteran southpaw served up only one home run, but he gave up three doubles and also hit a batter. The only positive for him was that Arizona stormed back to score the game's final 13 runs and take home the win. Over five starts in August, Bumgarner posted a 9.23 ERA and 1.94 WHIP while going 0-3.
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 694, breaking a Barry Bonds record in the process
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols took another step up the all-time home run list on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds (STL-CIN GameTracker). In the third inning, Pujols went to the opposite field off Ross Detwiler. Here's a look:. That's a 369-foot homer off an 0-2 fastball from Detwiler...
Pirates' Wil Crowe: Stumbles in loss
Crowe (5-8) allowed three runs on three hits and took a loss against the Brewers on Monday. He was charged with a blown save and recorded just one out. Crowe served up a game-tying home run to Garrett Mitchell in the eighth inning followed by Keston Hiura's walkoff blast in the ninth. The 27-year-old righty saw his season ERA jump from 3.12 to 3.51 after the rough outing. Monday was his first save chance since Aug. 2 and his first blown save since July 29.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
Reds' Austin Romine: Looks like No. 2 backstop
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have fallen behind the recently promoted Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. The development doesn't come as a major surprise, as Romine has turned in a .486 OPS in 12 games since joining the Reds as a trade-deadline pickup from St. Louis.
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Struggling early at Tacoma
Lewis owns just a .200/.231/.200 slash line and a 38.5 percent strikeout rate over the 26 plate appearances covering his first six games since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma. The outfielder initially resisted the demotion to the Rainiers and consequently didn't play in his first game for the team until...
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Sent down Monday
Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Luplow's playing time decreased over the last several weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the big-league roster after Corbin Carroll was called up Monday. Luplow has slashed .163/.261/.376 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases over 73 games in the majors this year, and he should see more consistent playing time with the minor-league club.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: On bench again
Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia will take a seat for the second game in a row while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the plate. The two backstops may be moving into a timeshare at the position after Mejia went 0-for-12 across his last three starts.
