Arrests for Possession of Ganja Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – A dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 12 arrests including the following: Lindsey Lopez was arrested for possession of…
Two minors arrested after possible drive-by shooting & vehicle pursuit
Officer found the suspected vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The 16-year-old driver then began to evade the officers.
Central Texas Man Sent to Prison for Grisly Triple Murder of His Ex-girlfriend & Her Grandparents
COMANCHE – A Comanche County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of his ex-girlfriend and her grandparents in July 2020. According to court records, Brendan Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of Capital Murder and received a sentence of life without parole Friday in connection to the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. The range of punishment for Capital Murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Jenkins was found guilty of entering the home of his…
Authorities Release Little Information on Possible Shooting in Mertzon that Locked Down Schools Monday
MERTZON – An incident near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office in Mertzon Monday caused the Irion County High School District to go into lockdown. According to a Facebook post by the Irion County High School, around 10:00 a.m. on August 29, 2022, loud noises were heard near the school that sounded like loud fireworks. To be cautious, the school went into lockdown. An incident occurred near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office and it was being investigated.
DETAILS: Juveniles Arrested After Monday Night Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police have released more information on Monday night's drive-by shooting & chase that ended near the intersection of S. Bryant and Knickerbocker Rd. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 29 around 8:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Beauregard in reference to a possible "Drive-By Shooting" call. While enroute, Officers observed the suspect vehicle, a Silver GMC Pickup traveling North on Bryant toward 29th St.
San Angelo Police Arrest 3 After Wild Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police arrested three suspects following a drive-by shooting and a high speed chase through downtown San Angelo that ended when the suspect vehicle lost a tire and stopped on S. Bryant Blvd. at Knickerbocker Rd. According to San Angelo Police officer Craig Thomason at the scene, they responded to a shooting call near the intersection of S. Abe and Beauregard around 8:30 p.m. A suspect vehicle was identified as a white pickup truck.
SAPD: avoid Knickerbocker and South Bryant due to police activity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has put out an alert to avoid the area of Knickerbockers and South Bryant due to police activity. At this time, the reason or what is taking place is currently unknown. Concho Valley Homepage will update as information becomes available. You can be the first to know […]
Officials: Sterling County Man the Latest Covid-19 Fatality in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials are reporting a Sterling County man is the latest to succumb to the Covid-19 virus in San Angelo. According to the City, there is a new COVID-19-related fatality to report today. New deaths: 1 - Male, 80s, Sterling County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 560 (361 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties) See the chart below for more detailed information.
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
A red light runner causes rollover crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on North Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto West 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
San Angelo Police Searching for Missing Teen
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are still searching for a missing San Angelo teen Monday. According the SAPD website, 15-year-old Norberto Gonzales was last seen around noon Sunday and is possibly in danger. Gonzales is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 140 lbs with black hair and brown...
Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo. According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive. The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo. Juan Morales was a fugitive from justice and had a total of twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County. Ten of the warrants were for felony…
San Angelo announces ‘normal’ animal shelter capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Animal Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the shelter has been downgraded to a ‘normal’ capacity and is no longer experiencing a space crisis. According to the Facebook post, there are currently 177 dogs in the shelter. Concho Valley PAWS deployed resources to foster/rescue transfer dogs so the shelter can […]
Shady San Angelo Business Owner Back in Jail Following Fourth Theft Scheme
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who was already facing a number of felony theft charges is back in jail after he allegedly swindled $10,000 from another victim. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Jordan Velez, age 36, was arrested in Runnels County on a felony Theft of Property warrant issued out of Tom Green County. Jordan Velez was accused by written complaint of defrauding a customer out of over $10,000 in equipment. Jordan Velez is the owner/operator of several businesses in the San Angelo area including Viking Rental Services and JC Asset…
DAILY LIVE! | We Prayed for Rain and Got it!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, rain could be in the forecast for the next couple days, the Texas Rangers were called into to assist a possible shooting in Mertzon, a number of crashes and a drive-by shooting occurred last night, and the Sterling City Eagles look to take on the Miles Bulldogs this week.
Angelo State University Greek Life Picks Up Trash on Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX – A group of Angelo State University students gave up their Saturday to pick up trash along Loop 306 after San Angelo LIVE! reported on the mess. As previously reported, San Angelo LIVE! received a number of complaints from citizens urging that reporters write an article to raise awareness of the trash problem on W. Loop 306 near the Foster Rd. exit. For the original article see: Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents.
It Just Takes A USB Cable and A Screwdriver to Steal Your Vehicle
There are a lot of fun TikTok videos out there. The challenges can be amusing and harmless. Some can be dangerous. There is a recent TikTok challenge that has become very costly for Kia and Hyundai owners worldwide. It's called "The Kia Challenge" and it shows auto thieves how to...
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
Local hairstylist brings textured hair care to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Having curly or textured hair is a challenge especially if you don’t know how to take care of it, and finding someone who’s an expert to show you how to take care of it is hard to come by especially in rural areas. A hairstylist in San Angelo has made it her […]
