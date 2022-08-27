Bumgarner allowed seven runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings against Philadelphia on Monday, but he didn't factor into the decision. Bumgarner's recent struggles continued in a big way against the Phillies, as he allowed seven runs before being booed as he walked off the mound with two outs in the fourth inning. The veteran southpaw served up only one home run, but he gave up three doubles and also hit a batter. The only positive for him was that Arizona stormed back to score the game's final 13 runs and take home the win. Over five starts in August, Bumgarner posted a 9.23 ERA and 1.94 WHIP while going 0-3.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO