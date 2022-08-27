Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Loses hold of regular role
Vavra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The lefty-hitting Vavra is on the bench versus a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) for the fourth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role. The Orioles will likely rotate the open spot in the lineup among a number of players, but fellow rookie Kyle Stowers looks to be the main beneficiary. Stowers will be making his third start in five contests Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge closing in on home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 49th blast
Back in spring training, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Activated by Angels
Duffy (back) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Duffy had been on the injured list since the end of June, but he spent the last few weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake and hit .179 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over eight minor-league games. Duffy isn't starting Monday against the Yankees and will likely have to compete with Luis Rengifo for playing time at third base over the final month of the season.
CBS Sports
Justin Verlander injury update: Astros ace placed on IL with right calf issue
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander exited his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday because of right calf discomfort. On Tuesday, the Astros placed Verlander on the injured list as part of a series of roster moves that included right-hander Hunter Brown being added to the big-league team's taxi squad:
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ambushed but takes no-decision
Bumgarner allowed seven runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings against Philadelphia on Monday, but he didn't factor into the decision. Bumgarner's recent struggles continued in a big way against the Phillies, as he allowed seven runs before being booed as he walked off the mound with two outs in the fourth inning. The veteran southpaw served up only one home run, but he gave up three doubles and also hit a batter. The only positive for him was that Arizona stormed back to score the game's final 13 runs and take home the win. Over five starts in August, Bumgarner posted a 9.23 ERA and 1.94 WHIP while going 0-3.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 694, breaking a Barry Bonds record in the process
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols took another step up the all-time home run list on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds (STL-CIN GameTracker). In the third inning, Pujols went to the opposite field off Ross Detwiler. Here's a look:. That's a 369-foot homer off an 0-2 fastball from Detwiler...
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Sent down Monday
Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Luplow's playing time decreased over the last several weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the big-league roster after Corbin Carroll was called up Monday. Luplow has slashed .163/.261/.376 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases over 73 games in the majors this year, and he should see more consistent playing time with the minor-league club.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Struggling early at Tacoma
Lewis owns just a .200/.231/.200 slash line and a 38.5 percent strikeout rate over the 26 plate appearances covering his first six games since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma. The outfielder initially resisted the demotion to the Rainiers and consequently didn't play in his first game for the team until...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Luke Bard: Optioned to Triple-A
Bard was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's loss to the Athletics. Bard will return to Triple-A after he pitched one scoreless inning Sunday versus Oakland. The relief pitcher has produced a 1.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 15 innings in nine appearances with the Rays and Yankees this season. Bard will remain a top candidate to be promoted down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: On bench again
Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia will take a seat for the second game in a row while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the plate. The two backstops may be moving into a timeshare at the position after Mejia went 0-for-12 across his last three starts.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Advances to playing catch
Dominguez (triceps) was cleared to play catch Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Dominguez reiterated Monday that he felt great after throwing for the first time since landing on the injured list with right triceps tendinitis. Skipper Rob Thomson noted after the session that even though Dominguez has been on the 15-day IL for just over a week, he is expected to need at least one rehab appearance before being activated, which should happen sometime during the team's upcoming homestead or soon after, per Zolecki.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Steps out of lineup
Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.
CBS Sports
Astros' J.J. Matijevic: Returns to big leagues
Matijevic was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Matijevic has bounced back and forth between the minors and the big club in August, as this is his second promotion in the last two weeks. He's batting .200 with two homers, four RBI and one stolen base over 27 games with Houston in 2022. Jake Meyers was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
