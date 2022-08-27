Allen Greene's exit 'discouraging' to Auburn legend Frank Thomas

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Thomas did not shy away from sharing his reaction to the departure of Allen Greene as Auburn’s athletic director.

The baseball great took to Twitter Friday night to share his thoughts on Greene stepping down and what it means for the entire athletic department, not just the football program.

“I’m still so shocked by this Allen Greene situation at my alma mater,” he wrote. “The entire sports department has flourished under his leadership! Yes the AU football program has struggled over the last two years. That’s another conversation period. Auburn football will bounce back!!”

“For him not to get another few years to make things right is discouraging in my eyes,” Thomas added in a second tweet. “I was just getting to know this man and he has left an impression on me that will last forever. He cares about Auburn University and I wish him well in the future.”

In his tenure as athletic director, Auburn won eight conference championships, reached the Men’s Final Four, reached a No. 1 ranking in men’s basketball, and made two Men’s College World Series appearances.

Thomas, who is in the MLB Hall of Fame, played at Auburn from 1987-89 before having a 19-year MLB season where he was twice named the MVP.

Auburn announced earlier Friday that Greene was resigning after a four-and-a-half-year tenure as athletic director. Auburn appointed Marcy Girton as acting athletic director while Auburn embarks on a national search for his permanent replacement.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!