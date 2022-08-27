ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Allen Greene's exit 'discouraging' to Auburn legend Frank Thomas

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OLR3_0hXh7VQj00
Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Thomas did not shy away from sharing his reaction to the departure of Allen Greene as Auburn’s athletic director.

The baseball great took to Twitter Friday night to share his thoughts on Greene stepping down and what it means for the entire athletic department, not just the football program.

“I’m still so shocked by this Allen Greene situation at my alma mater,” he wrote. “The entire sports department has flourished under his leadership! Yes the AU football program has struggled over the last two years. That’s another conversation period. Auburn football will bounce back!!”

“For him not to get another few years to make things right is discouraging in my eyes,” Thomas added in a second tweet. “I was just getting to know this man and he has left an impression on me that will last forever. He cares about Auburn University and I wish him well in the future.”

In his tenure as athletic director, Auburn won eight conference championships, reached the Men’s Final Four, reached a No. 1 ranking in men’s basketball, and made two Men’s College World Series appearances.

Thomas, who is in the MLB Hall of Fame, played at Auburn from 1987-89 before having a 19-year MLB season where he was twice named the MVP.

Auburn announced earlier Friday that Greene was resigning after a four-and-a-half-year tenure as athletic director. Auburn appointed Marcy Girton as acting athletic director while Auburn embarks on a national search for his permanent replacement.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum sides with Auburn on Allen Greene situation, blasts national media

The Auburn athletic department is flying through turbulent skies right now. They parted ways with athletic director Allen Greene this past week, with him eventually stepping down on his own before public backlash. So now, with football, the school’s titular sport, starting this week — the Tigers just lost their AD, are picked last in the SEC West and have a coach who is the overwhelming favorite to be the first one fired in the conference this season.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision

Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Auburn holds open practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama—With a week until opening the season against the Mercer Bears on September 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers held an open practice on Saturday that served as a final dress rehearsal for the team before putting the finishing touches on the gameplan this week. Check out some of the scenes from the open practice in this final preseason gallery before the Tigers open the 2022 season.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
On3.com

Bryan Harsin, Auburn situation just became more complicated

There are plenty of coaches coming into the 2022 season on the hot seat. The reality is that in major college football, expectations are incredibly high. There are fewer programs with higher expectations than Auburn, where head coach Bryan Harsin enters 2022 in trouble. Many big-money people at Auburn simply never wanted him and when 2021 proved to be disappointing, they tried and failed to fire him for cause.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Greene
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn's Quarterback Decision

The Auburn Tigers reportedly have a starting quarterback. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Auburn will trot out T.J. Finley for Saturday's season-opener against Mercer. Low said Finley has "impressed" head coach Bryan Harsin during the preseason. Finley completed 70 of 128 passes last season for 827 yards, six touchdowns, and...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Former Alabama Player Shooting Tragedy

Former Alabama standout Brian Robinson is in stable condition as he recovers from being shot in a reported carjacking in Washington (D.C.) this weekend. Robinson, a rookie running back with the Washington Commanders, thankfully escaped serious injury. On Monday, his college head coach Nick Saban discussed the situation during media availability.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Hospitalized Head Coach

The college football world is praying for a hospitalized head coach on Sunday. Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to the University of Kentucky's hospital following a cardiac episode at work on Sunday morning. Wells is reportedly recovering on Sunday night. "On August 28, 2022 at approximately 10:00...
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Auburn University#The Men S Final Four#Mvp
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu

Decision day has officially arrived for Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers class of 2023 four-star EDGE and priority South Carolina football target Desmond Umeozulu. The 6-foot-6, 239-pound Umeozulu will announce his college decision at 11:30 a.m. Monday among four finalists: South Carolina, Ohio State, North Carolina and Pitt. Gamecock...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Legend Reacts To Onside Kick Decision

A crucial turning point in Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern occurred when the Cornhuskers attempted an onside kick. After extending their lead to 11 in the third quarter, head coach Scott Frost went for the knockout punch. Instead of catching the Wildcats off guard, he handed them excellent field position.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction

The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Dylan Raiola: Unanimous No. 1 recruit in nation for 2024

Chandler (Ariz.) five-star quarterback and Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola has been making his claim as the country’s best 2024 prospect since a breakout sophomore season last fall. In March, On3 was the first to tab him as the country’s top prospect. Since then, others in the recruiting services...
CHANDLER, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy