Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Southampton
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an honest verdict after his side's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday. The Blues got off to a fine start, with Raheem Sterling firing them ahead after on the 23rd minute. However, just five minutes later Romeo Lavia netted an equalised before Adam Armstrong...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his pursuit...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Why Reece James will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton
Reece James could miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton on Tuesday night, if reports are to be believed. The wing-back completed 90 minutes against Leicester City, with his side down to 10 men, and played a crucial part in Chelsea's winner. Setting up Raheem Sterling with a fantastic pinpoint...
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek injury blow as reluctant Mateo Kovacic decision made
Thomas Tuchel has revealed the extent of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's injury against Southampton and admitted that he risked Mateo Kovacic during the game. Loftus-Cheek was withdrawn at half-time and soon appeared on the bench with his leg strapped. Kovacic, who has only just returned from injury and played the final minutes...
5 Things Learned: Southampton 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side were beaten on the road yet again as the club suffered their second defeat of the season following a 2-1 loss to Southampton. After a bright start from Southampton, the Blues picked up and their efforts were rewarded, with Raheem Sterling scoring his third goal in two games from close range.
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Liverpool target Nicolo Barella scores absolute screamer for Inter Milan, fans want him before deadline day
Nicolo Barella produced a moment of magic as he scored an absolute screamer in Inter Milan's 3-1 win over Cremonese. Barella, who's reportedly wanted by Liverpool, got fans talking online following his stunning volley on Tuesday. The Italian midfielder doubled his side's advantage with a sensational hit. Hakan Calhanoglu picked...
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Lavia and Armstrong cancel out Sterling opener to hand Blues defeat
Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton after Raheem Sterling opened the scoring on the south coast. Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead after 23 minutes, scoring after a pull-back from Mason Mount as the Blues took charge of the match in the early stages. However, Romeo Lavia equalised just...
Jorge Mendes trying to engineer Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal as Erik ten Hag looks for forward options
Manchester United, despite winning their last two Premier League fixtures, are clearly still in dire need of an attacking outlet. With Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all departing this summer on free contracts, United are down serious numbers in attack and need reinforcements. A lot of this summer...
The Manchester United shirt number available for €100 million signing Antony
Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Brazil winger Antony over the coming days. A question on most supporters’ lips once their club is closing in on a signing is usually, ‘what shirt number will he wear?’, and the incoming arrival of Antony is no different.
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
