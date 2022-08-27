ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Times News

Indians win season opener

Lehighton’s volleyball team enjoyed a successful start to its season on Monday. But despite a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Palmerton, Indians’ head coach Jason Green knows there’s still work to do. “We still have a way to go,” said Green. “We’ve still got to get our...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway Quick Results - August 27, 2022

Racing next weekend on the Grandview Speedway schedule will be Saturday, September 3, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, that will also see the Wingless Super Sportsman Racers joining the show starting at 7:30 pm.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
Times News

Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
LEHIGHTON, PA
sauconsource.com

LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley

If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Ring the bell - school’s in

Above: Melisa Beahn, S.S. Palmer Elementary parent and second grade teacher, writes an inspirational message Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk outside the school. Chalk drawings and quotes helped welcome back students as Palmerton was one of several area districts to start classes today.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Plant enthusiasts flock to Kennedy Park for second annual event

Notorious B.I.G. was in the park. Three women, who named themselves after the late rapper, were one of the groups at the second annual Plant Fest at Kennedy Park in Lansford on Saturday. The fun-loving trio wore T-shirts with their organization - Notorious B.I.G. - written on them. The women,...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Man crashes car in Penn Forest Township

State police at Lehighton investigated a one-vehicle crash at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 26 along Maury Road in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Luis A. Vega, 27, of Laurys Station, was driving a Honda Civic southbound when the driver’s side front tire blew out causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill forester battles Montana wildfires

Riding shotgun in an SUV with three of his crew members, Jake Novitsky spotted the smoke roiling up from the Elmo, Montana, wildfire when they were a mile or two out. “My first reaction was, this is a good one. It’ll take a little bit to put this fire out,” he said.
MONTANA STATE
Times News

Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton

A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

