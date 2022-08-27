Read full article on original website
Times News
Indians win season opener
Lehighton’s volleyball team enjoyed a successful start to its season on Monday. But despite a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Palmerton, Indians’ head coach Jason Green knows there’s still work to do. “We still have a way to go,” said Green. “We’ve still got to get our...
High school football rankings: A new No. 1 after Week 1
It didn’t take long for a major disruption to hit the lehighvalleylive.com high school football rankings. Emmaus prevailed over Freedom in a clash of top-ranked squads. The Green Hornets are the new No. 1 going into Week 2.
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
Grandview Speedway Quick Results - August 27, 2022
Racing next weekend on the Grandview Speedway schedule will be Saturday, September 3, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program, that will also see the Wingless Super Sportsman Racers joining the show starting at 7:30 pm.
vuhoops.com
Villanova recruiting update: Eight targets, prospects in class of 2023 and 2024 to watch
Summer is almost over, syllabus week is well underway at Villanova. Kyle Neptune got an early victory shortly after officially stepping in as head coach, getting the incoming freshmen class of Mark Armstrong, Cam Whitmore and Brendan Hausen to double down and reaffirm their commitments to the ‘Cats. With...
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
Times News
Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts
Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
sauconsource.com
LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley
If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
Times News
Ring the bell - school’s in
Above: Melisa Beahn, S.S. Palmer Elementary parent and second grade teacher, writes an inspirational message Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk outside the school. Chalk drawings and quotes helped welcome back students as Palmerton was one of several area districts to start classes today.
Times News
Plant enthusiasts flock to Kennedy Park for second annual event
Notorious B.I.G. was in the park. Three women, who named themselves after the late rapper, were one of the groups at the second annual Plant Fest at Kennedy Park in Lansford on Saturday. The fun-loving trio wore T-shirts with their organization - Notorious B.I.G. - written on them. The women,...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
$127K PA Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Nitschmann Middle School has AC problem for first day of school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's back to school for kids in the Bethlehem Area School District, but one school is having a bit of a hiccup for the first day. Nitschmann Middle School is having an issue with its air conditioning system, the district said Sunday night. Students there should wear...
Times News
Man crashes car in Penn Forest Township
State police at Lehighton investigated a one-vehicle crash at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 26 along Maury Road in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Luis A. Vega, 27, of Laurys Station, was driving a Honda Civic southbound when the driver’s side front tire blew out causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
Times News
Schuylkill forester battles Montana wildfires
Riding shotgun in an SUV with three of his crew members, Jake Novitsky spotted the smoke roiling up from the Elmo, Montana, wildfire when they were a mile or two out. “My first reaction was, this is a good one. It’ll take a little bit to put this fire out,” he said.
Times News
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
