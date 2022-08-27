LIVE BLOG: How you can help KXAN, Central Texas Clear the Shelters

(KXAN) — It’s time once again to help KXAN and Central Texas Clear the Shelters.

The annual adoption event is Saturday, Aug. 27 in conjunction with participating Central Texas animal shelters which are offering waived or discounted fees for pets.

There are 12 Central Texas shelters participating this year with the goal of saving the lives of Central Texas animals living in shelters by finding them forever homes.

Participating Central Texas Shelters:

Live Blog

5 p.m.: At closing hours, we’re starting to get an idea of how many animals found forever homes Saturday.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said they had 46 adoptions

The Lampasas Animal Shelter adopted out five cats and three dogs

Georgetown saw four adoptions

Bastrop County Animal Services had an adoption event at a local PetSmart and adopted out 23 animals in four hours. They also adopted out eight animals at the shelter

Waggin Tailz had five adoptions Saturday

Austin Animal Center adopted out 63 cats and 47 dogs

4 p.m.: The puppy named after KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans was adopted Saturday afternoon. “Puppy Yeomans” was a guest on KXAN News Friday, where Austin Pets Alive! revealed the name.

Puppy David Yeomans was adopted Saturday (Courtesy Austin Pets Alive!)

We have not yet heard whether the pup will keep the KXAN-themed name.

1:30 p.m.: The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has seen 10 adoptions so far Saturday, it said.

A boy carries his new kitten in its carrier. (Courtesy April Peiffer)

Ginger found a forever home with new owner Carly. (Courtesy April Peiffer)

A family adopts a puppy. (Courtesy April Peiffer)

1 p.m.: Britt Moreno speaks with Austin Animal Center about their Clear the Shelters event. Learn how to adopt dogs and cats, including a litter of 12-week-old puppies!

There are no adoption fees at AAC during the Clear the Shelters event. The shelter closes at 6 p.m.

9:30 a.m.: Meet little David Yeomans—a pup available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! The animal nonprofit opens at 11 a.m. for adoptions.

David Yeomans is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

9 a.m.: Adoption fees are waived through 6 p.m. Sunday at Austin Pets Alive! Puppies, like Rain and Rowan, are looking for forever homes.

Rain and Rowan are 3.5-month-old puppies available at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

8 a.m.: KXAN’s Britt Moreno is live at Austin Pets Alive! this morning with furry friends available for adoption. APA! will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for adoptions.

Learn more about today’s Clear the Shelters event on KXAN this morning.

Cleopatra is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Britt Moreno)

Isabel is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Britt Moreno)

