Austin, TX

LIVE BLOG: How you can help KXAN, Central Texas Clear the Shelters

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

(KXAN) — It’s time once again to help KXAN and Central Texas Clear the Shelters.

The annual adoption event is Saturday, Aug. 27 in conjunction with participating Central Texas animal shelters which are offering waived or discounted fees for pets.

KXAN Clear the Shelters

There are 12 Central Texas shelters participating this year with the goal of saving the lives of Central Texas animals living in shelters by finding them forever homes.

If you would like to share your pet adoption story with KXAN for your pet to be featured on the news, email us at reportit@kxan.com.

Participating Central Texas Shelters:

Follow our live blog below for photos and videos of fluffy, adoptable pets.

Live Blog

5 p.m.: At closing hours, we’re starting to get an idea of how many animals found forever homes Saturday.

  • The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said they had 46 adoptions
  • The Lampasas Animal Shelter adopted out five cats and three dogs
  • Georgetown saw four adoptions
  • Bastrop County Animal Services had an adoption event at a local PetSmart and adopted out 23 animals in four hours. They also adopted out eight animals at the shelter
  • Waggin Tailz had five adoptions Saturday
  • Austin Animal Center adopted out 63 cats and 47 dogs

4 p.m.: The puppy named after KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans was adopted Saturday afternoon. “Puppy Yeomans” was a guest on KXAN News Friday, where Austin Pets Alive! revealed the name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyKWh_0hXh6tNq00
Puppy David Yeomans was adopted Saturday (Courtesy Austin Pets Alive!)

We have not yet heard whether the pup will keep the KXAN-themed name.

1:30 p.m.: The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has seen 10 adoptions so far Saturday, it said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bX3EA_0hXh6tNq00
    A boy carries his new kitten in its carrier. (Courtesy April Peiffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlFeI_0hXh6tNq00
    Ginger found a forever home with new owner Carly. (Courtesy April Peiffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8t3P_0hXh6tNq00
    A family adopts a puppy. (Courtesy April Peiffer)

1 p.m.: Britt Moreno speaks with Austin Animal Center about their Clear the Shelters event. Learn how to adopt dogs and cats, including a litter of 12-week-old puppies!

There are no adoption fees at AAC during the Clear the Shelters event. The shelter closes at 6 p.m.

9:30 a.m.: Meet little David Yeomans—a pup available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! The animal nonprofit opens at 11 a.m. for adoptions.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Az2R_0hXh6tNq00
    David Yeomans is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

9 a.m.: Adoption fees are waived through 6 p.m. Sunday at Austin Pets Alive! Puppies, like Rain and Rowan, are looking for forever homes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qx2WR_0hXh6tNq00
    Rain and Rowan are 3.5-month-old puppies available at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

8 a.m.: KXAN’s Britt Moreno is live at Austin Pets Alive! this morning with furry friends available for adoption. APA! will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for adoptions.

Learn more about today’s Clear the Shelters event on KXAN this morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qj6x_0hXh6tNq00
    Cleopatra is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Britt Moreno)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aL8Q0_0hXh6tNq00
    Isabel is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Britt Moreno)
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXAN

Texas State Guard troops arrive at El Paso migrant busing site

City officials say they're trying to prevent migrants from being released onto the streets, will continue to assist "regardless of who is transporting" them. Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the military personnel assisting migrants in Downtown El Paso were members of the Texas State Guard. A previous version incorrectly identified them as members of the Texas Army National Guard:
EL PASO, TX
