LIVE BLOG: How you can help KXAN, Central Texas Clear the Shelters
(KXAN) — It’s time once again to help KXAN and Central Texas Clear the Shelters.
The annual adoption event is Saturday, Aug. 27 in conjunction with participating Central Texas animal shelters which are offering waived or discounted fees for pets.KXAN Clear the Shelters
There are 12 Central Texas shelters participating this year with the goal of saving the lives of Central Texas animals living in shelters by finding them forever homes.
If you would like to share your pet adoption story with KXAN for your pet to be featured on the news, email us at reportit@kxan.com.
Participating Central Texas Shelters:
- Austin Animal Center
7201 Levander Loop
Austin, TX
- Austin Pets Alive!
1156 W. Cesar Chavez St.
Austin, TX
- Bastrop County Animal Shelter
589 Cool Water Drive
Bastrop, TX
- Friends of Gonzales Animal Shelter
505 Saint Francis St.
Gonzales, TX
- Georgetown Animal Shelter
110 W. L Walden Drive
Georgetown, TX
- Lampasas Animal Shelter
301 College St.
Lampasas, TX
- PAWS Shelter Of Central Texas
2965 FM 165
Dripping Springs, TX
- PAWS Shelter Of Central Texas
500 FM 150 East
Kyle, TX
- San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
750 River Road
San Marcos, TX
- Texas Humane Heroes
10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
Leander, TX
- Waggin’ Tailz Rescue And Adoptions
- Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
1855 SE Inner Loop
Georgetown, TX
Follow our live blog below for photos and videos of fluffy, adoptable pets.
Live Blog
5 p.m.: At closing hours, we’re starting to get an idea of how many animals found forever homes Saturday.
- The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said they had 46 adoptions
- The Lampasas Animal Shelter adopted out five cats and three dogs
- Georgetown saw four adoptions
- Bastrop County Animal Services had an adoption event at a local PetSmart and adopted out 23 animals in four hours. They also adopted out eight animals at the shelter
- Waggin Tailz had five adoptions Saturday
- Austin Animal Center adopted out 63 cats and 47 dogs
4 p.m.: The puppy named after KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans was adopted Saturday afternoon. “Puppy Yeomans” was a guest on KXAN News Friday, where Austin Pets Alive! revealed the name.
We have not yet heard whether the pup will keep the KXAN-themed name.
1:30 p.m.: The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has seen 10 adoptions so far Saturday, it said.
1 p.m.: Britt Moreno speaks with Austin Animal Center about their Clear the Shelters event. Learn how to adopt dogs and cats, including a litter of 12-week-old puppies!
There are no adoption fees at AAC during the Clear the Shelters event. The shelter closes at 6 p.m.
9:30 a.m.: Meet little David Yeomans—a pup available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive! The animal nonprofit opens at 11 a.m. for adoptions.
9 a.m.: Adoption fees are waived through 6 p.m. Sunday at Austin Pets Alive! Puppies, like Rain and Rowan, are looking for forever homes.
8 a.m.: KXAN’s Britt Moreno is live at Austin Pets Alive! this morning with furry friends available for adoption. APA! will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for adoptions.
Learn more about today’s Clear the Shelters event on KXAN this morning.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 1