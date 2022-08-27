Read full article on original website
Everton revive interest in Watford's Joao Pedro after move to Newcastle collapsed as Frank Lampard looks to add another forward to his squad following the arrival of Neal Maupay
Everton have revived their interest in signing Watford forward Joao Pedro. The Goodison club made an enquiry last week while Newcastle United were still in negotiations for the Brazilian. That deal, £25m plus a further £5m in add-ons, failed to reach conclusion and Newcastle, after hearing confirmation of Callum Wilson's...
Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Won't Join Barcelona
Pep Guardiola has given another update on Bernardo Silva's situation with Barcelona and whether he will stay at Manchester City this summer.
REVEALED: Manchester United vs Arsenal Protest Plans
Following the anti-Glazers protest against Liverpool, Manchester United fans are set to continue their defiance on Sunday against Arsenal.
Official: Manchester United Youngster Joins Birmingham City On Loan
Manchester United youngster, Hannibal Mejbri has joined EFL Championship side Birmingham City on loan for the 22/23 season.
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
For Liverpool’s Midfield, The Future Is Now With Harvey Elliott
It has not been the best of starts to the season for Liverpool. Highly regarded as title-challengers yet again, the Reds drew against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing in an abject performance against Manchester United. The squad finally got things on track in a big way against Bournemouth, crushing the Cherries 9-0.
Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes
As Liverpool's preferred options appear out of range, they may look to a different type of midfield player to help them through their injury crisis.
BBC
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
NBC Sports
Steven Gerrard understands boos as Aston Villa woes hit new season
Steven Gerrard is feeling the frustration of Aston Villa’s fans as the club’s dreadful finish to last season has dragged into the new campaign. Villa’s fallen to 1-3 on the season with the lone points coming against woeful Everton, far from the expectations of most and especially far from what’s expected by the Villa faithful.
RB Leipzig Chief Admits Konrad Laimer 'Conversations' Amid Liverpool Interest
Oliver Mintzlaff has admitted midfielder's situation is not 100% certain.
BBC
Leeds v Everton: Head-to-head record
Leeds United are looking to win their opening three home league games in a season for the first time since 2009-10 in League One. Everton have failed to win any of their opening four Premier League games this season (D2 L2). The Toffees have only had longer winless starts to two Premier League campaigns, in 1994-95 (12 games) and 2010-11 (six).
ESPN
Haaland's ominous hat trick, Lewandowski on fire, Firmino's renaissance: Weekend review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Liverpool's 9-0 shellacking of Bournemouth, to Robert Lewandowski scoring yet another brace for Barcelona, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kane brace enough at City Ground
Harry Kane’s brace amid a mountain of big moments was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at a lively City Ground on Sunday. Kane took Dejan Kulusevski’s incisive pass and bounded a ball past Dean Henderson in the fifth minute, but later missed a penalty as Forest pushed the visitors all the way to his late stooping header.
BBC
US Open: Mayar Sherif targets improvement after Ons Jabeur wins opener
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Egypt's Mayar Sherif says she needs to rediscover her best form to beat Marta...
