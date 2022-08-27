Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies

Read full article on original website
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
Palmerton Hospital to become green space after demolition this fall, St. Luke’s says
With no use left for the former Palmerton Hospital, St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to tear it down and turn the site into a public green space in the middle of the Carbon County borough. Demolition is expected in the fall. In a news release announcing the green...
Warren County to hold free concert in front of courthouse in prep for bicentennial
On Thursday, Warren County will turn back the clock 100 years with a concert in Garrett D. Wall Park. The free concert is a bit of a look forward via looking back, as the county is just a few years away from celebrating its bicentennial. The throwback performance, featuring jazz group Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society, will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the square in front of the Warren County Courthouse and will feature music from the “Roaring Twenties,” the county’s centennial era, according to a release from the county.
Bethlehem Township zoning board to review plans for Wawa, apartments, medical offices
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township. During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings. Wagner Enterprises...
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students. Students enter their building for their first day. Paxinosa Elementary School students arrive for their first day of school at the building on Northampton Street in Easton on Aug. 29, 2022.Get Photo. 2 / 25. First day of school for Paxinosa...
Allentown constable loses seat after judge finds he didn’t meet residency requirement
An elected constable in Allentown has been removed after a Lehigh County judge ruled the man did not meet the residency requirement to serve. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin in March filed paperwork to remove Steven Wiggs from office, claiming Wiggs used an Allentown address to run for office after moving to New Jersey.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Welcome back! Kids return to Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton. (PHOTOS)
Monday is the first day of school in the Easton Area School District and many others in the Lehigh Valley. Paxinosa Elementary School welcomed back more than 600 kindergarten-through-fifth graders on Monday morning. Parents hugged their young ones and watched them head for the front door early Monday at 1221 Northampton St. in Easton.
The day NCC became a Lehigh Valley fixture: ‘Permanent’ campus opened 50 years ago this month
NCC used to be NCACC. And for its first six years, its campus was considered temporary. That changed 50 years ago, in August 1972, with the opening of its permanent campus in Bethlehem Township.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
QuickChek secures approval to build over Warren Lanes. Permits still needed for demolition.
The Phillipsburg Land Use Board Thursday unanimously approved preliminary and final site plans for the 24-hour convenience store and fueling station QuickChek to be built where the Warren Lanes bowling alley now stands. Demolition will begin as soon as the company receives building permits and approval of site plan revisions,...
College Hill residents who fought for historic building preservation deserve praise | Letter
Congratulations are in order as Lafayette College completes the adaptive reuse of two important historic Easton buildings. But it is not necessarily the college that should be thanked. A building designed by noted Easton architect William Michler once stood on Clinton Terrace; it was moved by the college to McCartney...
Bethlehem's Nitschmann Middle School has AC problem for first day of school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's back to school for kids in the Bethlehem Area School District, but one school is having a bit of a hiccup for the first day. Nitschmann Middle School is having an issue with its air conditioning system, the district said Sunday night. Students there should wear...
Poor water quality closes Round Valley Recreation Area to swimming
The swimming section at the Round Valley Recreation Area in Hunterdon County was closed this weekend due to “poor water quality,” the New Jersey State Park Service announced Saturday. The service did not say exactly what led to the poor water quality classification at the state park in...
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Joe Emrick says on campaign flyer that he’s ‘one of us.” What does that mean? | Letter
I recently received a mail flyer from Joe Emrick, candidate for Pennsylvania state representative in the new 137th district. The front of the flyer states “Joe Emrick: One of Us.” I find this to be a very curious statement. Who is “us?” And then Who is not “us?”
Phillipsburg board gives final thumbs up to riverfront warehouse development
Construction of a massive warehouse proposed along Phillipsburg’s Delaware River is one vote away from breaking ground. The Land Use Board unanimously voted Thursday to approve the final site plan for a 420,000-square-foot warehouse proposed by Peron Development even while the town is embroiled in a lawsuit to stop the project.
