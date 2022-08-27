Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies

On Thursday, Warren County will turn back the clock 100 years with a concert in Garrett D. Wall Park. The free concert is a bit of a look forward via looking back, as the county is just a few years away from celebrating its bicentennial. The throwback performance, featuring jazz group Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society, will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the square in front of the Warren County Courthouse and will feature music from the “Roaring Twenties,” the county’s centennial era, according to a release from the county.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO