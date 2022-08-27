Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking a more muggy and stormy at times Labor Day weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The clouds have started to roll back into Northeastern Ohio. This cloud cover will stick around through the holiday weekend. More humidity is working back in and will not only make things feel hotter and more muggy Saturday, but it will fuel a better opportunity to see showers and storms Sunday and Monday.
Northeast Ohio weather: Incredible stretch of weather begins today!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ve been outside this morning, you may have noticed how much less humid it feels. Humidity levels will stay quite reasonable (by late-August standards) through Friday. Air temperatures will also be on the pleasant side in the short term. Afternoon highs will top out...
The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023. The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day. The National Weather...
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry evening on tap; weather remains quiet through the beginning of Labor Day weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overnight lows will fall into the 50s tonight, and we’ll get to experience those almost-Fall-like temperatures again Thursday night. Humidity levels will remain quite reasonable (by late-August standards, anyway) through Friday. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees tomorrow,...
Monday storm worsens already deteriorating historic Hessler Court
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of the historic Hessler neighborhood in University Circle checked on the already compromised Hessler Court during heavy rains Monday night. “I came down to see the condition of the street and this whole section was floating and the wood block were becoming dislodged,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1998. “If it continues to float and the wood blocks become dislodged, it won’t tolerate heavy truck traffic, it won’t tolerate car traffic.”
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
Massive flames rip through warehouse on Cleveland’s West side during overnight fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant fire broke out overnight at an older structure on the city of Cleveland’s West side. Approximately 50 firefighters and emergency crews were dispatched to the incident, which was first reported before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue.
Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
Missing and endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Valissa Toney. Toney was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 114 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen by a family member running on Carlyle Avenue by Fulton...
Construction projects on East 9th Street causing congestion in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Drivers have had to get a little creative downtown due to several construction projects. Some said East 9th Street has become a parking lot with drivers wondering why in the middle of rush hour would workers be out doing construction. For the last several days, traffic has...
Northeast Ohio moms still struggle to find baby formula
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Months after the baby formula shortage hit its peak, mothers in Northeast Ohio are still struggling to find food for their babies. Since May, we’ve seen production facilities reopen and the president step in to import formula. However, the shortage isn’t over yet. “We...
One of the largest Oktoberfest Celebrations in the world returns to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest will take place over Labor Day Weekend with more than 20 different Oktoberfest beers, 15 German and European Restaurants, 20 bands from around the world, and much more. Cleveland Oktoberfest, held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, will take place September 2-5 and...
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
Euclid Beach Mobile Park residents will not be forced out by December
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Development Corporation and planners from the City of Cleveland continue to work on a plan for the development of The Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, a 28-acre parcel on Lake Shore Boulevard situated between two city owned, metropark operated, parks. Residents are concerned that...
Northeast Ohio SPCA rescues dogs from unsafe shelter in Georgia
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio SPCA will be receiving a total of 29 dogs and puppies rescued from an unsafe shelter in Heard County, Georgia. More than 200 dogs were found living in “despicable” living conditions at the property owned by Dogs Rock Rescue. According to...
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood. The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East...
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer confirmed in trio of SW Ohio counties
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) have now been confirmed in several southwest Ohio Counties. The disease, which causes deer to have zombie-like characteristics, has spread to Butler, Hamilton and Warren County, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. A little more...
U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircrafts to headline the Cleveland National Airshow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They are shiny, fast, and loud - the U.S Navy Blue Angels aircrafts. “Glad to be back in the city of Cleveland to demonstrate to you guys what we can do with these aircrafts,” said Maintenance Chief James Domholdt. Domholdt said he isn’t a huge...
Cleveland firefighters quickly put out fire at restaurant in the Flats
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant on the East Bank of the Flats. The fire happened at Collision Bend Brewing Company in the 1200 block of Old River Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said the small fire was on the...
