ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking a more muggy and stormy at times Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The clouds have started to roll back into Northeastern Ohio. This cloud cover will stick around through the holiday weekend. More humidity is working back in and will not only make things feel hotter and more muggy Saturday, but it will fuel a better opportunity to see showers and storms Sunday and Monday.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Incredible stretch of weather begins today!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ve been outside this morning, you may have noticed how much less humid it feels. Humidity levels will stay quite reasonable (by late-August standards) through Friday. Air temperatures will also be on the pleasant side in the short term. Afternoon highs will top out...
ENVIRONMENT
cleveland19.com

The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023. The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day. The National Weather...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

Monday storm worsens already deteriorating historic Hessler Court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of the historic Hessler neighborhood in University Circle checked on the already compromised Hessler Court during heavy rains Monday night. “I came down to see the condition of the street and this whole section was floating and the wood block were becoming dislodged,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1998. “If it continues to float and the wood blocks become dislodged, it won’t tolerate heavy truck traffic, it won’t tolerate car traffic.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
VALLEY VIEW, OH
cleveland19.com

What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#First Alert#Cleveland 19 News
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing and endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Sept. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Valissa Toney. Toney was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 114 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen by a family member running on Carlyle Avenue by Fulton...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio moms still struggle to find baby formula

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Months after the baby formula shortage hit its peak, mothers in Northeast Ohio are still struggling to find food for their babies. Since May, we’ve seen production facilities reopen and the president step in to import formula. However, the shortage isn’t over yet. “We...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cleveland19.com

One of the largest Oktoberfest Celebrations in the world returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest will take place over Labor Day Weekend with more than 20 different Oktoberfest beers, 15 German and European Restaurants, 20 bands from around the world, and much more. Cleveland Oktoberfest, held at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, will take place September 2-5 and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid Beach Mobile Park residents will not be forced out by December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Development Corporation and planners from the City of Cleveland continue to work on a plan for the development of The Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, a 28-acre parcel on Lake Shore Boulevard situated between two city owned, metropark operated, parks. Residents are concerned that...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio SPCA rescues dogs from unsafe shelter in Georgia

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio SPCA will be receiving a total of 29 dogs and puppies rescued from an unsafe shelter in Heard County, Georgia. More than 200 dogs were found living in “despicable” living conditions at the property owned by Dogs Rock Rescue. According to...
PARMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy