CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of the historic Hessler neighborhood in University Circle checked on the already compromised Hessler Court during heavy rains Monday night. “I came down to see the condition of the street and this whole section was floating and the wood block were becoming dislodged,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1998. “If it continues to float and the wood blocks become dislodged, it won’t tolerate heavy truck traffic, it won’t tolerate car traffic.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO