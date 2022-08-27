Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his pursuit...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Chelsea submit €90 million for Bundesliga star, won't join until 2023
Chelsea are set to continue their summer spending spree with a huge €90 million switch for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Blues have not been shy of splashing the cash under new owner Todd Boehly but it seems their business isn't done just yet. According to transfer expert...
Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea - Conor Gallagher suspended as Blues eye back-to-back Premier League wins
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s side head into their fifth league fixture of the season against a Ralph Hasenhuttl team who were narrowly beaten at the weekend by Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes’ second half goal was enough...
Phil Foden and John Stones narrowing distance to major landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League)
Manchester City are set to lock horns against Nottingham Forest in their upcoming battle on Wednesday night. After dropping points to Newcastle the Sunday prior, Manchester City certainly bounced back in style courtesy of a dramatic 4-2 victory against Crystal Palace at the weekend. Much like in their clash against...
WATCH: Ethan Laird scores brilliant goal for QPR, Man United fans love it
Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird scored his first goal for QPR on Tuesday evening, and it was a finish that any striker would be proud of. The right-back has played four games since he moved to Loftus Road on loan and has already impressed the fans there. He provided a...
Form Guide: Leicester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)
Manchester United will aim to continue their recent winning ways as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. United head to the East Midlands with the confidence of two back to back wins, however their hosts, Leicester City, have only won once in the last four games with that victory coming via a penalty shootout in the EFL cup.
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder FURIOUS with Antony's impending transfer to Man United
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is furious that Antony is closing in on a move to Manchester United and says that "everything is about money". The current Eredivisie champions were in league action on Sunday afternoon. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey were the difference as they came out 2-0...
Fans brand Man United's £85m deal for Antony a 'waste of money' and 'daylight robbery' by Ajax
Ajax winger Antony is set to become Manchester United's fifth singing of the summer transfer window. United have confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign the Brazil international, subject to him passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance. United have agreed a...
Man United's Lisandro Martinez proves Jamie Carragher wrong with AMAZING heading statistic
Lisandro Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax this summer in a deal worth up to £56 million to reunite with Erik ten Hag. The defender was key under the Dutchman in the Eredivisie and earned the Player of the Season last term. With Ten Hag aiming to turn United...
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
Match Preview: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League)
Manchester City look to close the gap on Arsenal in the Premier League, as they welcome recently promoted Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium. The Sky Blues come into the match off the back of an electrifying comeback win over Crystal Palace. An own goal from John Stones, and a...
Sergio Gomez at left-back, Ilkay Gundogan returns - Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League)
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side will have their sights set on yet another victory at the Etihad Stadium, as they go toe-to-toe against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. Manchester City returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 4-2 comeback victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. Despite...
Harry Kane's FIFA 23 card has been leaked, his stats have caused an outrage
Harry Kane's FIFA 23 card has been leaked online and his statistics for the upcoming game have caused a serious stir. The game, the final iteration in the FIFA franchise before it becomes 'EA Sports FC', is not released worldwide until 30 September. But in a remarkable turn of events,...
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Detailed Twitter thread shows what Man United fans can expect from new-boy Antony
Antony looks set to become Erik ten Hag's sixth summer signing after Manchester United agreed an £81.3 million fee with Ajax on Tuesday (30 August). However, given his hefty price tag, fans will now be wondering what the Brazilian can bring to the Premier League - and what they should come to expect over the coming years.
