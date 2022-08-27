Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm but not too humid. 90s return soon.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a cool and comfortable morning. I hope you have the windows open and are enjoying it. With lower dew point in the 50s we should have a very enjoyable afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s later today. Dew point in the...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings spotty storm chances and heat relief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot Sunday relief is in sight. A cold front moves in from the NW bringing a break from the 90s but also sparking spotty storm chances. A storm or two could be severe with gusty winds and up to 1″ hail. Isolated storms...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight dispatch: hay fire, bridge accident
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight emergency dispatch in Fremont County included a large hay bale fire south of Tabor and a truck hitting the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City. Randolph and Thurman firefighters were called to the Madison farm where a fire was threatening 15 to 20 hay bales around 2:34 a.m.
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
1011now.com
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
WOWT
Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion. They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months. The contrasts of gatherings at the...
doniphanherald.com
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
1011now.com
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
kmaland.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Union, NE Adams, NW Ringgold, southern Adair cos. until 9:15 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WESTERN MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHWESTERN RINGGOLD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... SOUTHERN ADAIR...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Tuesday morning shooting leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A shooting around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning left one dead, according to Omaha Police Department (OPD). The shooting took place in the area of 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue. The victim, Alon Reed, 19, was declared dead on scene. This is an ongoing investigation, and...
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 29 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 29, 2022.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. An Omaha senior citizen facing bankruptcy spotted an advertisement for legal advice. Douglas County wants new mental health facility. Updated: 18 hours ago. County commissioners...
News Channel Nebraska
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
KETV.com
Careless smoking blamed for west Omaha apartment fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska rivals 'wrap their arms' around family of teacher, coach killed in hunting accident
PALMYRA, Neb. -- A pair of southeast Nebraska rivals came together on Friday night to honor a former teacher and coach. Palmyra and Weeping Water held a ceremony prior to the schools' football game to honor Kade Reiman, who died last year in a hunting accident. Reiman, a 2016 graduate...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
