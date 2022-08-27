Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Orchestra sets broad range for 28th season
GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Civic Symphony of Green Bay and music director Seong Kyung-Graham have variety – and new elements – in store for the orchestra’s 28th anniversary season. Info here. Four concerts will be presented in 2022-2023 by the community orchestra. Three concerts will...
wearegreenbay.com
Evergreen Theater plans eight productions
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater of greater Green Bay will present eight productions on its dual season of Mainstage and Young Actors productions. All performances are in Webb Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts of St. Norbert College. Ticket information can be found here. General...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: A summer of special visitors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hamlet, a rainmaker and an organ donor have been among special visitors at our theaters this summer. These three provided powerful moments in a wonderful season. A few struggles with COVID-19 still were around, but summer 2022 was almost normal. That means talent from...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sunday Spotlight: Marcia Albertson
Monday will mark the first time in over 30 years you will not find Marcia Albertson cuddling a baby at a childcare center. Albertson, dubbed the “baby whisperer,” retired from her role as a child care professional at the Casco Kidz Zone last Thursday after a long career in the industry. She graduated from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in 1971, where at the time, there was only one child care facility located in Green Bay. They were not hiring at the time, so she did not enter the field until 20 years later, after she raised her own family. When the Casco Kidz Zone opened in 1991, she got one of the open positions and stayed put ever since. A familiar spot for Albertson has been in with the babies, where they take turns getting snuggled by her while also singing them songs and taking care of their other needs. One child she was caring for at the time was the family’s third-generation Albertson had cared for, going back to her days when she was a teenage babysitter. She says it has been a special experience to touch the lives of so many children.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Perfectly imperfect top
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday adds a perfectly imperfect top to your closet. It’s comfortable and is something we can all relate to! Shop new and unique fall items now at Furs and Clothing of Distinction. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
wearegreenbay.com
Suicide Prevention Ride paves the way in Brown Co.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual Suicide Prevention Ride took place in Brown County on Sunday welcoming community members and motorists from all over the state ready and willing to ride for a great cause. The ride started at 12 p.m. and ended at around 5 p.m....
wearegreenbay.com
‘If tombstones could talk’ Cemetery walk from the Brown County Historical Society
(WFRV) – It’s a walk to learn some Brown County history with stories of ‘Dream Big and Dare to Fail’. Local 5 Live gets details from the Brown County Historical Society on two upcoming cemetery walks. “If Tombstones Could Talk”. Dream Big and Dare to Fail.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Homebound meal program seeks volunteers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County “Homebound” meals program is seeing a shortage of volunteers. Those volunteering with the program say they are honored to lend a helping hand. Mary Malcore, a volunteer, said, “We’ve been doing it for several years and we just love...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Buddy
Meet Buddy, a 10-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This sweet senior is looking for a special home where he can be the only pet, and any children in the home are over 5 years old. At 33lbs, he’s a bit overweight so...
wearegreenbay.com
Reflect and respect with each step: 9/11 Stair Climb at Lambeau Field
(WFRV) – It’s a day to reflect and respect with every stair you climb. Aaron Zak, a Fire Suppression Produce Specialist with Pierce Manufacturing visited Local 5 Live with details on the 9/11 Stair Climb hosted by Pierce and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Details from piercemfg.com/climb.
wearegreenbay.com
Bartow Builders in Manitowoc offers custom remodel, design, or new home build
(WFRV) – They are your place to go for a premier general contractor to help you through a custom remodel, addition, or even to build a new home – and they are hiring. Brandon Bartow stopped by Local 5 Live with an introduction to Bartow Builders, their passion for quality and maintaining an efficient schedule on your projects plus details on ‘Signing Day’ where they visit high schools to offer job opportunities.
wearegreenbay.com
ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down
PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.
wearegreenbay.com
Local stylist organizes inaugural Back-to-School Experience for struggling students
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stephanie Taylor, a personal stylist, hosted her first annual Back-To-School Experience on Monday, which helped five children suffering from a wide range of struggles. The five students were given the ultimate, back-to-school experience by getting new school clothing, a new pair of shoes, school...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
wearegreenbay.com
Suring announces new Superintendent following strip search saga
SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – After its previous Superintendent resigned following an investigation over strip searches, that resulted in charges getting dismissed, the Suring School District announced its new Superintendent. The Suring School District announced the hiring of its new Superintendent. Dr. Paul Orlich was selected, and most recently served...
cw14online.com
Over-the-air antenna viewers, rescan on Wednesday to keep watching FOX 11, CW 14
We have an update for all viewers who receive WLUK and WCWF-TV signals over the air using an antenna. FOX 11 and CW 14 will be converting from their current VHF frequency to a UHF frequency this Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. If you are receiving WLUK through an antenna or know someone who is using an antenna, a rescan of your television set or converter box (instructions here) will be required.
