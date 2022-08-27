Read full article on original website
Charles V. Austin Jr.
Charles V. Austin Jr., went to be with the Lord and his family on August 22, 2022. He was born to Charles Valentine and Margaret Hannah Fetters Austin in Media, PA. Charles was married to the love of his life Doris Ann McGrath on April 22, 1961 for 56 wonderful years before she predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Austin Vermillion and her husband Thomas of Moneta, VA and his son Kyle Matthew Austin of Pompano Beach, FL.
Arthur G. Behnke
Arthur G. Behnke, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 20th at the Advent Health Deland Hospital in Deland, FL. He was born on November 12, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Christine (Struck) and Arthur C. Behnke. Arthur was united in marriage on May 24, 1969 in Chicago, IL to Nancy J. Kantarski. He is survived by his two sons, David (Kyra) Behnke of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Mike (Beth) Behnke of Chicago, IL; one daughter, Carol (Greg) Autenrieth of Batavia, IL; one brother, Glenn (Sue) Behnke of Rantoul, IL; four grandchildren, Molly, Lily, Callie, and Jonah.
Mary D. Deruosi
Mary D. Deruosi, 63, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born June 21, 1959 in Providence, RI. She was affectionately known as the “Cat Lady”. She loved to play cards, bingo, gardening, and enjoyed spending time with her 5 grandchildren. She is preceded...
Linda Anne Shotsberger
Linda Anne Shotsberger, age 75, passed away quietly and peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm after a year long battle with ALS. She passed away at her home in The Villages, Fl with her husband, David, at her side. She silently slipped from her husband’s arms into the waiting arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior.
Alberta Bartoli Jackewicz
On Tuesday the 16th of August 2022, Alberta Jackewicz, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home in the Villages, Florida in the presence of family. Born June 1, 1935 in Scranton Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Alberta Bartoli. As a native Pennsylvanian, she moved to Devon, Connecticut to.
Lucy Ann Abraham
It is with great sorrow that we announce that Lucy Ann Abraham passed away on Friday August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Earl J Abraham Jr. She is survived by her husband Earl, daughter Jolea Cannon, Jackie Aube(Dennis), and Judy Lilley(Brent). She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen and Sydny Phelps, Alexis and Justin Morse, Nicholas Aube, Addelyne and Eloise Lilley, and great grand daughter Mattison Morse.
Gail Meloni
Gail Meloni, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022, age 74 years. Gail was an International Flight Attendant for 35 years. Gail was a loving wife to Glenn; step-mother to Glenn, Jr., Christopher, and Allision; aunt to Trent and Sydney Mullins; daughter to Al and Joyce Ward; sister to Lorraine Moore and Denise Mullins; mother-in-law to Christina Meloni and Sara Meloni; and Gigi to her grandchildren Quinn, Ryan, Gavin, and Harper.
Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield
A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield. Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield. The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.
Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing
A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Fall dates announced for free dementia workshops at Lady Lake Library
The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 15; Wednesday, Oct. 19; Monday, Nov. 7; Monday, Nov. 28; and Friday, Dec. 16; in room 204 at 225 W. Guava Street in Lady Lake, Florida.
Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages
A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Massachusetts man jailed after creating commotion at Margarita Republic
A Massachusetts man was jailed after creating a commotion at Margarita Republic in downtown Spanish Springs. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”
Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision
An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
Nervous pair with drugs and cash nabbed at 7-Eleven in Wildwood
Two noticeably nervous men with drugs and cash were nabbed at the 7-Eleven in downtown Wildwood. Michael Garza, 33, of Wildwood, and Ian Sebastian Fuchs, 29, of Oxford were both passengers in a green car driven by an individual who did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The car was traveling at about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a traffic stop was initiated at the nearby 7-Eleven.
Some seats still available for Sumter Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office still has about 20 seats available for the upcoming Citizens Academy. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and meet weekly at the Ezell Recreation Center in The Villages. The sessions will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The academy will conclude with a...
Homeless man arrested after allegedly snatching jewelry at Belk in The Villages
A homeless man was arrested after allegedly snatching jewelry at the Belk store in The Villages. Joe Tarpley, 67, was spotted by security personnel at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the store at La Plaza Grande when he took two rings and a watch and attempted to leave the store without paying for them, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He returned the stolen watch, but denied having any other merchandise. He fled the store on a blue mountain bike. When officers stopped him, he was found to be in possession of the two rings, which had a combined value of $98.29.
Villager jailed on felony charge after battle with another golfer over golf balls
A Villager was jailed on a felony charge after a battle with another golfer over golf balls. John Francis Stinnett, 61, of the Village of St. Johns, was arrested a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Stinnett...
Trio apprehended in stolen vehicle in Summerfield
Three people were apprehended in a stolen vehicle in Summerfield. Tiffany Marie Sweitzer, 33, of Eustis, was driving the silver Nissan sedan Wednesday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at SE 132nd Street Road in Summerfield when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed it had been reported stolen in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she had been allowed to borrow the vehicle, but claimed she did not have enough gasoline to get it back to the owner. Sweitzer, who was arrested earlier this year during a fishing trip, was also driving on a suspended license.
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path covered with mud after heavy rain
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” was covered with mud after heavy rain this weekend. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard following the approval of the $730,000 project in April by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Villager won’t face prosecution after alleged attack on live-in lady friend
A Villager won’t face prosecution after an alleged attack earlier this year on his live-in lady friend. Michael Makay, 58, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was found in his golf cart on the night of May 13 near Panera at Spanish Springs as officers were investigating a report he had attacked his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They both had been drinking prior to an argument. When officers found the Indiana native, he denied he had done anything wrong.
