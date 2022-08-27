ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure trove of gold and jewels recovered from a 366-year-old shipwreck in the Bahamas

A treasure trove of gold coins, gemstones and jewels was recently uncovered at a 366-year-old Spanish shipwreck. In an effort to conserve what's left of the ship and its prized cargo, an international team of preservationists and underwater archaeologists has been working to recover objects from the shipwreck, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean about 43 miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of the Bahamas.
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
New DNA From a Tooth Confirms Famous Wild Ponies in Maryland Descended From Spanish Shipwreck

Wild feral horses have roamed freely across an island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia for hundreds of years, but exactly how they got there has remained a mystery. Now, in a new study, ancient DNA extracted from a 16th century tooth suggest that the old folk tales claiming that horses were marooned on Assateague following a Spanish shipwreck are likely true.
In the Late 1960s, the USSR Built Stunning Houses at The Bottom of the Black Sea, Where Aquanauts Later Lived For Days

Beginning in 1962, the era of deep-sea exploration took an interesting turn. Inventor Jacques-Yves Cousteau constructed the first underwater house, 'Conshelf I.' This French success inspired Soviet enthusiasts to research the possibility of also building underwater. Several research stations were built at the bottom of the Black Sea within a few years. [i]
Bahamas Shipwreck Battered By Hurricanes Yields Treasure, History

The Spanish galleon sank in 1656. A team that includes marine archaeologists is combing through its remains. A new museum will hold its artifacts. Hurricanes, salvagers and time have taken their toll on the centuries-old wreck of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas. The ship sank off...
New Research Has Provided a Strongest Evidence the Creation of the Continents Were Formed by a Giant Meteorite

Countless asteroids have struck Earth, leaving behind enormous craters that have scarred the blue planet's surface. One prevalent theory is that the continents of Earth were formed by massive meteorite impacts, which occurred frequently over the course of our planet's four and a half billion-year history and were especially common during the first billion years.
Massive Prehistoric Complex, with More than 500 Standing Stones, Found in Southern Spain

One of the largest megalithic complexes in Europe was discovered in Huelva, Spain. More than 500 standing stones were found during a land survey for an anticipated avocado plantation. Located along the Spain-Portugal border, the land on which the stones sit spans roughly 1,500 acres. Before granting a permit to begin the avocado plantation, regional authorities requested a survey, which in turn revealed the stones. There, at the La Torre-La Janera site, archaeologists found various types of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, coffin-like stone boxes called cists, and enclosures, ranging from three to ten feet high. “This is the biggest and most...
New research tracks history of manatees across Earth's oceans

Zoologists refer to manatees and dugongs as "sea cows" but a simple internet search might return the more playful moniker "floaty potatoes." Now, imagine a 24,000-pound version, twice the size of an elephant, swimming in the Bering Sea. While only four species of the round, slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the...
One of the World’s Rarest Fish Swims Upside Down While Hunting

Researchers recently increased their understanding of one of the world’s rarest fish. Using CT and MRI scanners, they were able to expose the physiology of a coelacanth (pronounced SEE-l-kanth) and—found something surprising. The rare, endangered, deep-sea fish is designed to attack its prey while swimming upside down. The scientists call it “headstand drift hunting.”
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

