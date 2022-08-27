Read full article on original website
Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
KAKE TV
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
KWCH.com
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old Andover woman is dead after being beaten at an independent living home near Central and Lioba, Sunday. Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says the suspect, who is related to the victim, is now in custody. “We received a call from family members to check...
KWCH.com
Relative arrested, accused of killing 81-year-old woman in Andover
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 5 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
msn.com
Wichita man hospitalized after attempt to outrun law enforcement
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man recovered in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle when attempting to outrun law enforcement officials. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of N Woodlawn - just south of Highway 96 - with reports of an injury accident.
Police pursuit in NE Wichita ends with one in custody
A police pursuit in northeast Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, ended with one person in custody.
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
KAKE TV
Woman killed in shooting near Augusta, suspect arrested
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday. Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting in 7900 block of SW 163rd Road, which is south of Augusta. Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a person called 911 to report a family member had contacted them saying they'd been shot by someone in the home.
Man, 28, dead after argument in Derby; police look for shooting suspect
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Investigation into 81-year-old Andover woman’s killing continues, relative suspected
It’s still unclear exactly how the woman was killed, or why, an Andover police captain said Monday. “We’re still looking into that. We’re not 100% sure exactly what happened.”
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
KWCH.com
Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
Woman shot and killed near Augusta
A woman was killed in a shooting near Augusta over the weekend.
KAKE TV
Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
WIBW
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kan. woman who vanished in 2020
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities on Friday issued a request for assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit who was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area where she was living, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart was...
Police need your help identifying person who damaged air units
The person or persons are suspected of damaging two separate air units in the 1000 block of N. Market. The crimes happened sometime between July 5 and July 9.
msn.com
Police identify Wichita man killed after possibly being run over
Police on Friday identified the victim as 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. The investigation is ongoing, police said. Wichita police are investigating after finding a 34-year-old man dead in an alley Sunday morning in south Wichita, spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m....
