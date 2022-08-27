Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Audrina Patridge Claims That Her Ex Corey Bohan Accused Her Of Having An Affair With Dancing With The Stars Pro Tony Dovolani
Audrina Patridge starred in both The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings, which launched in 2019 without Lauren Conrad. According to Audrina’s juicy memoir, Choices: To The Hills and Back Again, she wasn’t exactly sad that Lauren didn’t return for the new series. Audrina also revealed that she dated actor Chris Pine while starring in The […] The post Audrina Patridge Claims That Her Ex Corey Bohan Accused Her Of Having An Affair With Dancing With The Stars Pro Tony Dovolani appeared first on Reality Tea.
Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Fans Can’t Get Over Roby’s New Look in ‘Men Tell All’
Roby Sobieski showed up to 'The Bachelorette' 2022's 'Men Tell All' special with a new look — and fans can't stop talking about it.
