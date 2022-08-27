FedEx Freight donates truck to Penn College

Pennsylvania College of Technology will see their diesel courses enhanced thanks to a FedEx Freight donation.

A 2014 Kenworth T680 semi-trailer truck has been added to the curriculum as a model of hands-on instruction.

The donation will help regeneration and emissions testing in courses such as Diesel Electronic Fuels: Systems, Operation & Diagnostics; and Vehicle Electronics/Diagnostic Procedures.

The truck will also be used for engine and chassis electrical diagnostics, automated transmission diagnostics, and HVAC repair and troubleshooting in the courses for Automated & Hybrid Drive Systems and Diesel Equipment Air Conditioning Systems.

“This donation will be a valuable addition for our students,” said Justin W. Beishline, assistant dean of diesel technology and natural resources. “This vehicle will provide enhanced and versatile learning in our curriculum because it has an automatic transmission. We appreciate the generosity of FedEx Freight.”

“We are so grateful for the long-standing support of FedEx Freight,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior director of corporate relations. “As a strong Corporate Tomorrow Maker supporter, FedEx Freight continues to show how it values education by providing this donation to help our students build and enhance skills that will serve them well in the workplace.”

“FedEx Freight is pleased to support the Penn College diesel technology programs,” said Greg Moser, district fleet maintenance manager, FedEx Freight. “Our need for skilled technicians to service our fleet is high and continues to expand with the growth of our company. The Penn College students and graduates that we hire are able to contribute from the first day they enter our shop, and we appreciate this relationship.”

For more about the college’s program offerings in diesel truck, heavy equipment and power generation, visit www.pct.edu/diesel .