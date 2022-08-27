Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Trego by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Trego County in west central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 701 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hill City to near Quinter, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Collyer around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wakeeney, Voda and Trego Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle Dry and unstable conditions overnight followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning Saturday .Warm and dry thermal belts in the mountains combined with an unstable atmosphere will lead to the potential for continued fire growth through the night. The arrival of a front on Saturday will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized wind gusts up to 40 mph near dry thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. * Timing: Through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: Poor recovery overnight on the ridges and mid-slopes. Sunday afternoon humidity will range from 20 to 30 percent valleys and 25 to 35 percent mountains. Some ridge tops in northeast Washington and north Idaho may experience overnight recoveries of only 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: Saturday afternoon temperatures mid 80s to near 90. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery combined with instability overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Dry lightning on Saturday could initiate new fires.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles from the upper trailhead. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, hikers should be out of the canyon or at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground. Physical activity between these times is discouraged. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures ranging from 102 degrees at Indian Garden to 115 degrees at Phantom Ranch. * WHERE...The Grand Canyon below 4000 feet, including along the Colorado River and Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Hill and Blaine Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 80s to 90s today, and upper 90s to near 105 degrees on Saturday. * WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning today, west to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, shifting more northerly between mid- afternoon and late evening. For the Fire Weather Watch on Saturday, southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. Moldan
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures mid 90s to 103 expected. * WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pecos FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sierra Madera. This includes the following streams and drainages Nineteen Draw, Comanche Creek, Big Canyon and Sixshooter Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ector; Midland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Ector and west central Midland Counties through 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Midland International Air and Space Port, or 9 miles northeast of Odessa, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Odessa in Ratliff Stadium area, Midland International Air and Space Port and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 119 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Crockett FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Crockett. * WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozona, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163, I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and Us-190 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line. - This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 361 and 379. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Baker, Colquitt, Dougherty, Mitchell, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Dougherty; Mitchell; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Putney, Albany, Baconton, Doerun, Marine Corps Logistics Base, East Albany, Turner City, Sale City, Williamsburg, Pecan City, Lester, Freeman, Radium Springs, Bridgeboro, Crestwood, Acree, Greenough, Livingston, Parkerville and Pritchetts. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lane, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Scott State Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Lane; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN SCOTT AND NORTHWESTERN LANE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles north of Healy to 8 miles west of Scott State Lake, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Healy and Scott State Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Douglas, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas; Wright FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Douglas and Wright. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Turkey Creek at Highway FF, Hunter Creek at Highway FF and Bryant Creek at County Road 223. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mountain Grove, Ava, Mansfield, Norwood and Brushyknob. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Evacuation Immediate issued for Siskiyou by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:01:00 PDT Target Area: Siskiyou Evacuation Immediate The following message is transmitted at the request of Siskiyou County OES. Wildfire in the Weed... Lake Shastina... Edgewood Area. Evacuate immediately if in these areas
Comments / 0