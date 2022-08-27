ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukeville, AZ

Border Patrol rescues baby, toddler left in Arizona desert

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ily9L_0hXh61FD00

PHOENIX  — The Border Patrol says one of its agents rescued an infant and a toddler who were left alone by migrant smugglers in western Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

A migrant in a group of border crossers arrested Thursday west of the Lukeville, Arizona, port of entry alerted an agent to the children's location.

An 18-month-old was subsequently found crying and a 4-month-old was discovered face down and unresponsive. Both have received medical attention at a hospital and were released back into Border Patrol custody.

“Yesterday smugglers left two young children—an infant and a toddler— in the Sonoran Desert to die,” Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin said in a statement. “This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty."

It was not immediately clear if the smugglers blamed for abandoning the children were among those arrested. Authorities did not release any details about the children, including their genders, what country they came from and the identities of their parents or guardians.

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument stretches along the Mexican border in southwestern Arizona, a harsh, dry landscape studded with towering cactuses and other desert flora. It's about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix.

Because of its remoteness, the 517- square-mile (1,340 square kilometer) park is a favored crossing area for some smugglers. he human remains of suspected border crossers are often in the area.

While the high temperatures at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument regularly soar into the triple digits during the summer, they topped out Thursday in the 90s amid cooler monsoon weather.

The agent who found the children began first aid on the infant while waiting for medical technicians from the Border Patrol and the National Park Service to arrive.

An ambulance took the children to a hospital for additional medical attention. The children were later returned to Border Patrol officials, who were trying to urgently place them with the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees the care of migrant children picked up in the U.S. without family.

The Border Patrol's Tucson Sector says it has seen a 12% increase in unaccompanied children being smuggled across the border over the past fiscal year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lukeville, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Border Patrol agent finds 2 children abandoned in southern Arizona desert, CBP says

AJO, Ariz. - A toddler and an infant were hospitalized after they were found abandoned by a Border Patrol agent in the southern Arizona desert. The incident happened on Aug. 25 when an Ajo Border Patrol agent was informed by a group of arrested migrants that two children were traveling alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
AJO, AZ
WDBO

Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one

Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Infant and toddler found abandoned in southern Arizona desert

LUKEVILLE, AZ — A toddler and an infant are alive after they were found abandoned in the southern Arizona desert. On Thursday, a border patrol agent out of Ajo was notified by a group of migrants that were arrested that two young children were traveling "alone" west of their location, west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument.
AJO, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoran Desert#The Border Patrol#Mexican
12news.com

2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
LUKEVILLE, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28

PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona traffic fatalities fall sharply as deaths nationally spike

While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in highway deaths in the first quarter of 2022, Arizona traffic fatalities were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report. The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona

Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
ARIZONA STATE
azmirror.com

Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation

Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than their similarly-educated counterparts, and a new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that teachers in Arizona faced a 32% wage penalty in 2021 compared to college-educated workers employed in other fields.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

With recreational cannabis sales soaring, Arizona’s medical marijuana industry is struggling to adapt

Arizona’s commercial marijuana market has gone through a seismic shift since 2021 began. Adult-use and recreational sales have overtaken medical marijuana, as cardholders abandon certifications and established businesses wrestle with the need to change with the times. Throughout 2022, the Arizona Mirror has tracked a 7-month downward trend in medical marijuana sales, while the recreational […] The post With recreational cannabis sales soaring, Arizona’s medical marijuana industry is struggling to adapt appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Protecting Our Groundwater and Rivers

We encourage you to vote for those candidates who understand water issues and promise to work for solutions that help our area. Our state legislators continue to fail to protect our water in our aquifers and rivers. In the Prescott Active Management Area, which includes Dewey-Humbolt, Prescott Valley, Prescott, and...
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods

PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy