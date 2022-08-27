ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election

By James Brooks
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHmxQ_0hXh5oBE00

Chris Bye, the Libertarian candidate for Alaska's U.S. House seat, is seen in an undated campaign photograph shared with the Alaska Division of Elections. (Division of Elections photo)

In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that says, “Do Good Recklessly.”

After Republican fourth-place candidate Tara Sweeney abruptly withdrew from Alaska’s November U.S. House race, Bye will fill a spot in the state’s top-four primary election, an act that will put him alongside Democratic candidate Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III in the race for a two-year term in the House.

Bye, a fishing guide from Fairbanks, spoke about his campaign on Friday while waiting to take his next client fishing. He said his picture encapsulates his message.

“I mean, we don’t have to be Superman to do good. I mean, I can just be a fishing guide and pick up garbage along the way. This isn’t complicated,” he said.

Bye, a former U.S. Army officer with deployments in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, said he isn’t wealthy and doesn’t have a traditional political background, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do the job as Alaska’s lone delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Born in Oxford, England, to an Air Force family, Bye said he “moved every two to three years” while growing up and went to two different high schools before joining the U.S. Army and going to college.

He served in a variety of roles, including as an infantryman, in armor, and as a cavalryman before his career took him to Alaska with the 172nd Infantry Brigade.

While deployed to Iraq, he said he wrote to Alaska’s congressional delegation frequently.

“I’d be like, ‘Why am I in Iraq? Like, can someone please tell me why you voted to send us here? Because there is absolutely no constitutional emergency for us to be here,’” he said.

He said he was disillusioned by the “really dumb, canned responses” he got.

“I just knew that I didn’t fit in either (Republican or Democratic) party,” he said.

On a subsequent fishing trip with a fellow officer, the other man gave him a copy of Ron Paul’s book, “Liberty Defined.”

Paul was the Libertarian Party nominee for president in 1988 and has espoused a philosophy of limited government intervention. Reading Paul’s book “absolutely changed the way I look at governance,” Bye said. “Overnight, I realized I had been part of the problem by settling for the lesser of two evils.”

Bye retired from the military in 2017 and stayed in Fairbanks but didn’t run for office until this year. The decision came with a high cost: Bye had to give up a civilian job on Fort Wainwright because federal employees aren’t permitted to run for office.

The inspiration behind his decision, he said, was the passage of the federal infrastructure bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Bye was dissatisfied by the cost of that measure, which was supported by former Congressman Don Young. He briefly considered running as a Republican or Democrat but decided to run as a Libertarian after receiving an email from the party.

“They welcomed me with wide arms, even though we’ve got some differences,” Bye said.

An example, he said, is drug policy. Bye favors continued restrictions on some controlled substances, such as fentanyl.

Answering a candidate questionnaire from the Beacon, Bye praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade but said contraception and other medicines should be available “for all people without a doctor’s prescription.”

He has advocated restrictions on deep-sea trawling and the gradual elimination of the practice in order to reduce salmon bycatch.

Answering questions from Ballotpedia , he said his “top goal,” if elected, is to accelerate the transfer of federal land to individuals and the state.

On his website , Bye advocates a 10-15% cut in federal spending and a 15% cut in the number of federal employees.

By phone, Bye said that if elected, instead of the hunting trophies and memorabilia that adorned the office of former Congressman Don Young, he would “go down to IKEA … and we’re going to get the biggest damn table — because we represent Alaska — and we’re going to put as many seats around that table as possible, and everybody, every Alaskan is invited to sit at that table.”

“Because I’m not just a representative for the people that voted for me, but for everybody, even those who have conflicting views,” he said. “I mean, if we can’t be courageous in front of people who have different views, our future generations, they’re going to be sucking.”

Bye acknowledged that he faces an uphill campaign toward November. He’s received little media attention to date, his competitors have raised significantly more money for advertising, and he’s on pace to finish with less than 1% of the vote in this month’s primary election.

Still, he said, it’s important for him to not only run but also be considered a candidate on the level of the Republicans and Democrat who also are finishing in the top four.

“I’m just a fishing guide, but if we don’t have normal people in there, Alaskans are stuck with the status quo,” he said. “And the status quo so far has failed us, failed miserably.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
PALMER, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska primary count is done, as near-record voting sets fields for ranked choice election

The top four candidates in Alaska’s primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House were settled on Friday, as the state released the unofficial final primary results. There were 191,823 ballots cast in Alaska’s first open primary under the election system voters approved in 2020. The number of ballots was the third-highest primary total in state history.
ALASKA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin expresses disapproval of Virginia passing emissions law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It was only last week that California voted to ban the sale of new diesel or gas-powered cars by 2035. In 2021, Virginia passed a law that linked the state to California's emissions rule. Governor Glenn Youngkin was opposed to the law. "It's very disappointing...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor

&nbspThe Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney Sean Kelley following a public records request says […] The post Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Fairbanks, AK
Lifestyle
City
Wainwright, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Fairbanks, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
City
Fairbanks, AK
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin

An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Predicting that someone whose name starts with ‘P’ will win the special election for Congress

While the long wait for the Division of Elections to resolve the special primary is clearly making ranked choice voting less popular with Alaskans, Must Read Alaska predicts that someone with the last name starting with the letter “P” will win: Either Sarah Palin or Mary Peltola will prevail by the closest of margins and there may need to be a recount.
ALASKA STATE
travelcodex.com

Activity Review: Gold Dredge #8 In Fairbanks Alaska

What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. Gold Dredge #8 is no exception and this attraction is rich in history with a hands-on experience. Located on Alaska Highway 2, Gold Dredge #8 is an easy 30-minute drive from Fairbanks International Airport.
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 29, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A former top-level employee at Juneau’s hospital faces felony theft charges....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Ron Paul
alaskasnewssource.com

6 ‘teen heroes’ recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.
ALASKA STATE
travelcodex.com

Activity Review: Riverboat Discovery In Fairbanks Alaska

What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. The Riverboat Discovery is no exception and this attraction is rich in history. It is located at 1875 Discovery Drive just five minutes from the Fairbanks International Airport. Discovery III. The...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Must Read Alaska

Peltola widens lead some more over Palin

A nearly 9 point difference has opened up between candidates Mary Peltola and Sarah Palin for the temporary seat for Congress. The Bethel Native has nearly 40% of the votes in the Aug. 16 special general election to finish the term of Congressman Don Young. Of 187,919 votes counted in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Republican Party#Election Local#Democratic#Republicans#U S Army#Oxford#Air Force
alaskapublic.org

Alaska plays host to High Times Cannabis Cup with unique, more ‘mom-and-pop’ industry

A battle of the buds gets underway Saturday in Alaska, as High Times magazine’s Cannabis Cup competition returns to the state. High Times bills itself as “the most globally recognized brand in cannabis,” after starting its counterculture magazine nearly 50 years ago, and says its Cannabis Cup is a continuation of the competitions held in Amsterdam starting in the 1980s.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

ADFG: Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Hunters are reminded of waterfowl regulations which change the timing of season. Opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on Sept. 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year, the season opening date will change,...
JUNEAU, AK
msn.com

Alaskan River is Completely Filled with Salmon

Occurred on August 21, 2022 / Valdez, Alaska, USA: The video was taken on a Roadtrip in Alaska in August 2022 near Valdez, Prince William Sound. There were more salmon than I have ever seen before. Really impressive.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
alaskasnewssource.com

Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off set to awe crowd at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Among the things the Alaska State Fair is known for, giant vegetables may be the most popular. With giant pumpkins, zucchini, artichokes, cabbages, and rutabagas, the crowd’s eyes tend to get bigger when gazing at the goliath produce each year. With long summer days providing a perfect recipe for rapid growth, vegetables can get pretty massive in Alaska, particularly around the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, which are rich in fertile soil, due to ancient glaciers that once carved through the area.
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

USFS: Moths take flight after causing extensive defoliation across Southeast Alaska

Western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and are emerging throughout the area. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Residents and visitors may notice a lot of small brownish-gray moths fluttering around. According to the U.S. Forest Service, western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and...
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Charlie Pierce, Kenai Peninsula mayor, says he will resign to focus on governor bid

&nbspKenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor in November’s general election, said Friday morning that he will resign as mayor, effective Sept. 30, in order to focus on his race for governor. The announcement came three days after a committee of the borough Assembly held a pair of unusual […] The post Charlie Pierce, Kenai Peninsula mayor, says he will resign to focus on governor bid appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
ktoo.org

Juneau Police are collecting DNA samples from people with certain past convictions

During interactions with the police, people in Juneau with prior convictions could be asked to provide a DNA sample. “They do a cheek swab, is typically how that’s done,” said Lt. Krag Campbell from the Juneau Police Department. “We try to minimize any interruption in the person’s day. And we can collect that very quickly and let the person go on about their business.”
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
188
Followers
255
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy