I’m a cleaning expert and you’re probably using your washing machine wrong – it makes clothes smellier
CONFESSION time: even though it's one of our most-used home appliances, we're still not 100 per cent sure of all our washing machine's weird and wonderful cycles. Super spin? Eco-clean? Delicates? We normally just chuck in a washing pod, pick a low-ish spin and hope for the best. And it...
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
What Does it Mean When Someone Has Fuzzy Dice Hanging From Their Rearview Mirror?
There's more to meets the eye with this very common hot rod accessory. The post What Does it Mean When Someone Has Fuzzy Dice Hanging From Their Rearview Mirror? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the Oldest Surviving Motorhome, and It’s Completely Bonkers
You still think vintage campers are cute? Get a load of this insanity. The post This 1914 Ford Model T Is the Oldest Surviving Motorhome, and It’s Completely Bonkers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
Thieves On Scooters Attack $4.8 Million Bugatti In Traffic
A video has emerged on social media, making its rounds, of a group of scooter riders, dressed as food delivery people, wielding hammers and smashing up a Bugatti. The hypercar was sitting in London traffic when it was stalked and targeted in broad daylight. In an attempt to attack the driver by smashing up the windows with hammers, the scooter gang relentlessly smashed up the Bugatti with hammers.
Watch as driver collects motor from body repair shop and immediately drives it into two parked cars
A DRIVER has been caught on video hitting parked cars despite having just had repair work carried out including parking sensors fitted. To make it worse, the driver was collecting their car from the very body repair shop in Essex where the work was done. The video was uploaded to...
How To Properly Clean Your Couch Cushions
Couch cushions have a habit of sucking up lost items. Next time you're scanning the room for your missing phone, make sure to dig through the sofa. Who knows what else you may uncover in the search: a missing pencil, dusty AirPods, or, like one California woman, $36,000 in cash forgotten by the previous owner (via ABC 7 News). Though encountering a stack of bills is admittedly unlikely, you'll definitely be rewarded with a handful of year-old crumbs or crumpled-up receipts. Couches, despite being one of the most trafficked areas in our homes, are one of those things you should be cleaning but, if we're being honest, probably aren't. Reporting on a study commissioned by Furniture Village, House Beautiful claimed that our at home sofas have an average lifespan of 11 years, witnessing "couples kiss 2,105 times, families sit down to watch 3,135 films, and 2,299 hours –- which equals to almost 96 days — of phone conversations." With all this time spent on our couch cushions, it's important that we keep them clean (and free of loose change).
How to clean a coffee maker with vinegar
Here's how to clean a coffee maker with vinegar in under an hour
3 Popular New Cars Worth Skipping and What to Buy Instead
These popular new cars like the Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Kia Forte, and the Cadillac CT5 should be avoided due to an unreliable nature. The post 3 Popular New Cars Worth Skipping and What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car
Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
How To Properly Fold And Store Hand Towels
It may not seem important when you first consider it, but the way you fold and store your towels affects their cleanliness as well as your interior design.
The Best Way To Remove Wallpaper Glue From Your Walls
Wallpaper glue can be tricky to remove if you don't know what method to use. Luckily, there are many techniques, including one that stands above the rest.
I Tried These New Plastic-Free, Zero-Waste Dishwasher Sheets — and I May Never Go Back to Pods Again
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. More than 8,000 tons of polyvinyl alcohol-coated (PVA) dishwasher and laundry detergent pods pollute the environment each year, according to recent studies. While many cleaning companies claim pods are biodegradable, research has shown that sometimes only 25 percent break down, with as much as 75 percent of the PVA leaking into the environment.
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
thespruce.com
The Best Utility Carts for Storing Your Supplies
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A great utility cart is an organization vessel for everything from craft supplies and toys to cleaning products and books. “They can also be used as a makeshift workbench or to store your gardening tools in the spring and summer,” adds Linda D. Haase, NCIDQ-certified senior interior designer and advisory board member at The Project Girl. To find your future craft or gardening tool corraler, we searched for the best utility carts on the market, evaluating each on versatility, portability, and design.
We Tried The Cheapest Doorbell Camera At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Finding the perfect doorbell camera can be overwhelming, so we did the research for you. Here's how the cheapest option at Home Depot held up.
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
