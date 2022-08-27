ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MotorTrend Magazine

Why Are People Implanting Tesla Key Card Chips Under Their Skin?

We all know that losing a set of car keys is one of the most annoying sensations in the world. You'd swear you just saw the keys on the counter and then all of a sudden they're nowhere to be found. As cars become more advanced, so have the keys. When it comes to Tesla cars and SUVs, the "key" isn't a jagged piece of metal but rather a key card that contains a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip that can be wirelessly read by the car to unlock and start it. A neat idea, but cards can get lost too.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddlebag#Cubes#Motorcycle#Luggage#Vehicles#Amazon#The Motorcycle Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

136K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy