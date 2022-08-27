We all know that losing a set of car keys is one of the most annoying sensations in the world. You'd swear you just saw the keys on the counter and then all of a sudden they're nowhere to be found. As cars become more advanced, so have the keys. When it comes to Tesla cars and SUVs, the "key" isn't a jagged piece of metal but rather a key card that contains a radio frequency identification (RFID) chip that can be wirelessly read by the car to unlock and start it. A neat idea, but cards can get lost too.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO