Reserve an Unforgettable Late-Summer Getaway to Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa, and Marina

RV Park Owner Survey Results with Scott Bahr
In this episode, checks out Frontier Town RV Resort & Campground, an RV park in Berlin, Maryland, offers plenty of themed activities and great sites to enjoy near the scenic shores of the Sinepuxent Bay. They also go in-depth on a recent report, the Campground Owner & Manager Survey, with project lead Scott Bahr of Cairn Consulting Group.
“The Coming Coast”
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce a new special exhibition arriving soon at its St. Michaels, Md., campus, The Coming Coast. Opening Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the exhibition will feature works by Michael O. Snyder on display both in a traditional gallery setting in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium and in a larger scale outdoors on its campus.
Summer Fun: See Planes Overhead at the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area Playground
The playground at the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area near the airport in Glen Burnie is great fun—where airplanes fly just overhead. Also known as Friendship Park, the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area in Glen Burnie, has an airport playground offers a climbing structure and slides with the added bonus of planes rumbling overhead. It’s an exciting experience for kids and adults!
Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
The Maryland Renaissance Festival is back for its 46th season with food, entertainment, handmade crafts
Gather the family for a unique fall festival experience filled with costumed performers, handmade crafts, entertainment and theatrics, all taking place in a historical period. The 46th annual Maryland Renaissance Festival kicked off this weekend and will run through Oct. 23 on Saturdays and Sundays in Crownsville. The 27-acre “Village...
Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
Traffic Anticipated During Labor Day Weekend; See Best Times To Travel In Maryland
NEWBURG, Md. – At the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia, more than 90,000 vehicles are expected to cross between Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. The best times to travel during the Labor Day holiday period include:
8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay
Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
Top 10 Things to do After Labor Day
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of of Summer, but Ocean City says they’re just getting started. September is the perfect time to un-”wine”d and relax at the beach. Enjoy various samples of wines in your very own souvenir glass while enjoying live music. When: September 9-10,...
Fire crews extinguish flames at Aventurra Condominiums in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Firefighters responded to a fire inside a unit at Aventurra Condominiums in Ocean City Sunday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say crews responded to the scene at 5300 Coastal Highway around 12:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the second floor minutes later, and were able to prevent it from spreading.
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Maryland Weather: Expect heat and humidity ahead of potentially severe storms
BALTIMORE -- Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. Most of the day will be dry, but storms will start moving in from the west by late afternoon and will continue to do so into the evening. As expected, the Storm Prediction Center added the Baltimore area to a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms.That means a storm or two Tuesday afternoon could produce isolated areas of wind damage.Storms will arrive late afternoon and could impact the evening rush hour. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night taking the rain with it by Wednesday morning. In the wake of the front, there will be plenty of sun. But it will be less hot and less humid for the rest of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s with lows in the low to mid-60s Wednesday through Friday. The humidity and temperatures will creep back up for Labor Day weekend with small rain chances by Sunday into Labor Day.
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
Light rail unavailable for fans leaving preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Light Rail is now out of service due to technical issues leaving crowds of fans traveling back from the M&T Bank preseason game to be redirected to other forms of transport. A shuttle bus will be provided at Camden yards for those who typically ride...
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
One Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into Mobile Home In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 1:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with one subject unresponsive on Winding Way in the Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle had struck a guard rail...
Berlin Small Town Throw Down Country Music Festival
C’mon down to Berlin for a free country music concert sponsored by The Atlantic Hotel & Fagers Island!. Featuring RED DIRT REVOLUTION with special guest Lauren Calve. Outdoor hotel bar & Burley Oak beer truck sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Park at Stephen Decatur Park (right off...
