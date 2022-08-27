Read full article on original website
New state record set for female alligator taken by Madison hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: 87-year-old paddles the Mississippi River for Guinness Record
He rubbed his eyes. Initially, the thought was he was tired. But after further observation, it was clear that 87-year-old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders was dabbing away tears as he recollected on the past seven years of his life. Since 2015, Sanders began chasing and setting records as the...
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Injuries Prompted by Vehicle Crash at Hwy 27 and Clay St
Vicksburg, MS (August 28, 2022) - On Friday, August 26th, a two-car accident in the area of Clay Street and Highway 27 caused injuries and serious delays in the already heavy traffic heading to the Red Carpet Bowl. Reports show that multiple injuries were caused by the incident, the nature...
ourmshome.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
Jackson mayor declares water system emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
Focused on Mississippi: Mighty Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Usually around this time of the year, late summer, the Pearl River is just a meandering stream. If you wanted to go pole fishing, you’d have to slide down its banks to get to the water, but not right now. The Mighty Pearl has levitated itself nearly 36 feet above its […]
AOL Corp
Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely
(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Redwood, MS - William Aden, Jr. Killed in Rollover Crash on Hwy 3
Redwood, MS (August 28, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal car accident on Saturday, August 27th in Warren County. The crash took place at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 3 just outside of Redwood. According to officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
Vicksburg Post
VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame to induct seven new members on Thursday
Seven Warren County sports legends will take their place in history Thursday night when they are inducted into the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaches Dellie C. Robinson and Robert Erves, basketball stars Kelvin Reed and Donna Brown-Wynn, football players Arthur “Bobo” Harris and Jimmy Sweet, and baseball player Bowen Woodson will comprise the Hall’s Class of 2022.
Downtown Yazoo City to get upgrades with $12M
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The downtown area of Yazoo City will get some upgrades after the city was awarded over $12 million through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grants (RAISE) federal program. The Yazoo Herald reported Congressman Bennie Thompson secured the total $12,641,440 in funds for the city. With that money, […]
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
Vicksburg Post
Children’s of Mississippi seeing rise in RSV cases
JACKSON, Miss. – Children’s of Mississippi is seeing rising cases of RSV among children at the state’s only children’s hospital as well as in its clinics and Emergency Department. Case numbers have not reached the level seen last summer, when 316 patients from the emergency department...
Man accused of setting woman on fire in Mississippi
A man is behind bars after a woman was burned during a domestic assault in Mississippi on Saturday, August 27.
Government Technology
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents
(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
WLBT
USACE Vicksburg District activates emergency operations due to Pearl River flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) activated at Level 2, on Saturday, August 27, at 3 p.m., due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson. Level 2 is an emergency watch that will monitor the flooding conditions from...
Co-conspirator in Mississippi election commission case that defrauded thousands pleads guilty
Sudie Jones-Teague has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and bribery charges in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case. Jones-Teague was arrested earlier this year in February. She pleaded guilty to illegally working to have her company approved as a vendor for Hinds County and be paid without...
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
