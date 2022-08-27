ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

New state record set for female alligator taken by Madison hunters

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
MADISON, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: 87-year-old paddles the Mississippi River for Guinness Record

He rubbed his eyes. Initially, the thought was he was tired. But after further observation, it was clear that 87-year-old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders was dabbing away tears as he recollected on the past seven years of his life. Since 2015, Sanders began chasing and setting records as the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares water system emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mighty Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Usually around this time of the year, late summer, the Pearl River is just a meandering stream. If you wanted to go pole fishing, you’d have to slide down its banks to get to the water, but not right now. The Mighty Pearl has levitated itself nearly 36 feet above its […]
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely

(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Redwood, MS - William Aden, Jr. Killed in Rollover Crash on Hwy 3

Redwood, MS (August 28, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal car accident on Saturday, August 27th in Warren County. The crash took place at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 3 just outside of Redwood. According to officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
REDWOOD, MS
Vicksburg Post

VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame to induct seven new members on Thursday

Seven Warren County sports legends will take their place in history Thursday night when they are inducted into the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaches Dellie C. Robinson and Robert Erves, basketball stars Kelvin Reed and Donna Brown-Wynn, football players Arthur “Bobo” Harris and Jimmy Sweet, and baseball player Bowen Woodson will comprise the Hall’s Class of 2022.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Downtown Yazoo City to get upgrades with $12M

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The downtown area of Yazoo City will get some upgrades after the city was awarded over $12 million through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grants (RAISE) federal program. The Yazoo Herald reported Congressman Bennie Thompson secured the total $12,641,440 in funds for the city. With that money, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Children’s of Mississippi seeing rise in RSV cases

JACKSON, Miss. – Children’s of Mississippi is seeing rising cases of RSV among children at the state’s only children’s hospital as well as in its clinics and Emergency Department. Case numbers have not reached the level seen last summer, when 316 patients from the emergency department...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Government Technology

Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents

(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
JACKSON, MS

