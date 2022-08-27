Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
Utah Sues Biden Over Move to Restore Bears Ear, Grand Staircase-Escalante
On Wednesday, the state of Utah and several of its officials, including Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, sued the Biden administration in federal court over the president’s executive action last year to restore two national monuments that were formerly reduced by President Donald Trump. The...
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
761 wild horses removed from Colorado's Piceance East Douglas herd area, here's how and why it was done
A controversial wild horse gather - commonly called a roundup - came to an end this week on Colorado's western slope. The Bureau of Land Management says it removed 761 mustangs from the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area, near Meeker, Colo., at a cost to taxpayers of $559,000. This gather was one of two dozen helicopter roundups planned this year across the country. By the end of the year, the BLM will have removed more than 20,000 mustangs from the wild nationwide in one year alone. At the heart of the debate over the roundup lies one major question: Should taxpayers...
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change. Standing atop the dam at Windy […] The post Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Number of Grizzly Bears Killed Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022 Revealed
The number of grizzly bear deaths by unnatural and natural causes in or outside of Yellowstone National Park is “roughly on par” with 2021 so far. That number? 28 grizzly bears have died, been killed, or found dead within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far in 2022. The statistic comes courtesy of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, who’ve posted the number online.
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Scientists Call for “Rewilding the West” by Bringing More Beavers and Wolves onto Public Lands
Researchers from Oregon State University recently proposed a plan to “rewild the West” by establishing and supporting healthy populations of beavers and wolves on an interconnected network of federally owned lands. The authors of a study published in BioScience suggest repurposing large portions of federal lands to construct a network of protected areas based on suitable habitats for the gray wolf and American beaver. The proposed “Western Rewilding Network” covers more than 193,000 square miles spanning across 11 western states.
Kari Lake finds room for a third McCain family member to take up residence in her head
Opinion: After trashing the late senator and clashing with his daughter, Meghan, the Arizona governor's candidate has invited Cindy McCain into her spacious cranium. Somewhere in the deep, dark, distant recesses of Kari Lake’s brain, there is … wait. That’s wrong. There is no “distant.”. Over...
eenews.net
Bennet: U.S. shouldn’t dictate Colorado River water cuts
WINDY GAP RESERVOIR, Colo. — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D) revealed today that he and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) are drafting legislation to pump additional funds into the shrinking Colorado River Basin but insisted any planned cuts to water use must come from the states themselves. Bennet’s comments...
Wyoming Combat Veterans Offer to Tackle Wild Horses Issue by Shooting Them With Birth Control Darts
It’s certainly an unorthodox way to deal with a quickly expanding wild horse population, but if you give Wyoming veterans a task, they’ll find a way to get it done. Recently, the Cowboy State’s finest offered to help control the local wild horse population by shooting wild mares with birth control-filled darts. Not to mention, this would also give the veterans an honorable purpose that prioritizes many of these men and women’s passions – hunting.
Mining Company Sues Feds Over Cancelled Permits Near the Boundary Waters
The Chilean mining company hoping to develop a $1.7 billion copper-nickel mining operation near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) in northeast Minnesota sued the federal government on Monday. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. by Twin Metals Minnesota. It seeks a reinstatement of federal mining leases that were canceled by the Department of the Interior (DOI) in January. Without those leases, the mine’s developers cannot proceed with an environmental review and permitting process that would allow their massive project to move forward.
Green Valley traveling court highlights barriers to justice in rural southern Arizona
The Green Valley Justice Court will begin traveling to two locations in September to prioritize more than 600 outstanding warrants that accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic. The court covers a large area, serving communities from south of Tucson to the Mexico border including Green Valley, Sahuarita, Corona de Tucson, Arivaca, Amado and Sasabe.
Daily Beast
Why We Need to Flood the U.S. With Beavers and Wolves
The American West isn’t exactly doing so hot—partly because it’s feeling too hot. Between the near constant wildfires, drought, and heatwaves, an area that was once teeming with wildlife and native fauna is now experiencing a staggering amount of ecosystem loss. But, researchers at Oregon State University...
Western megadrought shrinks the Colorado River, bringing multi-state consequences (Part 2)
The shrinking of the Colorado River is causing trouble for more than just humans. The river stretches 277 miles inside the Grand Canyon. Levels at Lake Powell, the reservoir of the Glen Canyon Dam, and higher water temperatures are changing the ecosystem inside the park. The water crisis is bringing far reaching consequences for activities in the park, and across the Western U.S.Aug. 29, 2022.
A New Round of Colorado River Cuts Is Announced
The water levels of Lake Powell, behind the Glen Canyon Dam near the Arizona-Utah border, could drop so low next year that the dam could no longer generate hydropower. (Monica Almeida/The New York Times)
Top 10 Things to Know About Rocky Mountain National Park: PHOTOS
Colorado is home to four national parks: Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison. But it’s the former that has become a lasting symbol of the American West’s legacy. The origins of this land as part of the U.S. stretch back to...
