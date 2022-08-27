BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One local premier health club wants to make sure you stay committed to being active this autumn season. The folks at Life Time in Brookfield say this is the place to keep your physical fitness goals in tact with its various classes and trainers. The advice really doesn’t change from month to month. It's to start small with the expectations and be accountable for what you're doing. And of course you have to really want it.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO