3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
CBS 58
29th Harvest Fair will return to Wisconsin State Fair grounds this September
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Harvest Fair is returning to Wisconsin State Fair Grounds next month for the 29th year!. Tess Kerksen is the fairgrounds director of public relations. She joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to talk about what people can expect at the annual event. The event...
CBS 58
The Racine Zoo has a packed fall schedule -- here are some fun events you can enjoy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Racine Zoo is getting in the Halloween spirit with some fun upcoming events. Kathy Sanchez and Beth Heidorn, the zoo's executive director, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 29 with a special animal, miss mirtle!. They tell us about what you can expect at the...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're visiting Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
CBS 58
Summerfest 2023 dates revealed; will take place over 3 weekends in June and July
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest revealed dates for the 2023 run. The Big Gig, presented by American Family Insurance, will once again take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday), June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023. In 2023, Summerfest will celebrate its 55th anniversary, a milestone for one...
CBS 58
Groundbreaking Milwaukee photographer honored
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Surrounded by friends and family, Yvonne Kemp was honored with her own day at Milwaukee City Hall Monday, Aug. 29. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the proclamation at a news conference Monday. "I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, proclaim Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
CBS 58
Meet 13-year-old Pumpkin, a cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pumpkin is a 13-year-old cat available for adoption now at the Wisconsin Humane Society's (WHS) Milwaukee Campus. Domonique Barley from the WHS joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to introduce us to Pumpkin. Plus she talks about bird migration season and how you can help keep birds safe with these window collision safety tips.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet 'ECM Trio'
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The members of the jazz group called ECM Trio joined Racine & Me Host Alex Corradetti for in-studio performances. The group was created in late 2021 and is a jazz trio consisting of trumpet, stand up bass and piano. Chris Loss, Eric Pelky and Mike Bugler are the members of the group. They specialize in Jazz standards, Latin Jazz and ballads.
CBS 58
Tucker Sparks, brother of Waukesha parade victim Jackson Sparks, named MVP of baseball team
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tucker Sparks, older brother of Jackson Sparks, the little boy killed in the Waukesha parade attack, is continuing his amazing recovery with a big award. Nine months after being run over and severely hurt in the Waukesha parade, Tucker was named MVP of his traveling...
CBS 58
Sunflowers are the big focus this holiday weekend at Fredonia's Appleland for its festival
FREDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The time to shine for sunflowers is now. And one local apple orchard is taking advantage of the season. This Saturday and Sunday during the Labor Day weekend, Appleland in the village of Fredonia in Ozaukee County is holding its Sunflower Festival. These flowers, in the daisy family, are just about at its peak.
CBS 58
Residents gather in Red Arrow Park to rally for roller skating rink
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's roller skating community celebrated the first summer of a pilot program at Red Arrow Park. They gathered today, on Aug. 27, at Red Arrow Park, in support of the outdoor roller skating rink. Right now, the park is only used during the winter months as...
CBS 58
Brewers players Narváez, Urías visit health clinic to promote 'Cerveceros Night'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Patients and health care workers got the chance to meet Brewers heroes up close during a visit to Aurora's Six Points Health Clinic on Monday, Aug. 29. Along with pictures with Brewers catcher Omar Narváez and shortstop Luis Urías, fans also got signed baseballs,...
CBS 58
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
CBS 58
UW Milwaukee director for undergraduate admissions shares tips for applying to colleges
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's never too early for students to start thinking about college. Before you know it, it'll be time for your high schooler to start applying to schools. And figuring it all out can be a challenge. On Monday, Aug. 29, we're talking with Marc Young, the...
CBS 58
Brookfield's Life Time wants to make sure your physical activity doesn’t fall by the "waist side" this autumn
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One local premier health club wants to make sure you stay committed to being active this autumn season. The folks at Life Time in Brookfield say this is the place to keep your physical fitness goals in tact with its various classes and trainers. The advice really doesn’t change from month to month. It's to start small with the expectations and be accountable for what you're doing. And of course you have to really want it.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Voices of Black Mothers United
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Nakeyda Haymer, the Wisconsin State Lead for the Voices of Black Mothers United joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti in studio to discuss her efforts to make communities safer and less violent. The Voices of Black Mothers United is an initiative of the Woodson Center. Mothers...
CBS 58
Owners and neighbors react to tragic drowning of 6-year-old at Bear Paw Beach
CALEDNOIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors said it was a lot quieter than normal after a 6-year-old drowned here at Bear Paw Beach off of 7 Mile Road Saturday night. Normally this time of year, they say music and fun can be heard on the surrounding streets. Today, on Aug. 28, while campers seemed to still be using Jellystone Campgrounds, Bear Paw Beach was closed to the public.
CBS 58
Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
CBS 58
Car crash leads to shooting near Keefe and Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 28 just before midnight. A 42-year-old man was struck by gunfire following a two-car crash. According to police, the crash led to an argument which resulted in the man being shot. The man was taken to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police search for driver in 6th & Juneau hit-and-run pedestrian death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are reporting that at around 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, a driver ran a red light, striking and killing a pedestrian in the crosswalk of 6th St. and Juneau Ave. According to police, the driver fled the scene, continuing northbound on 6th St. in...
