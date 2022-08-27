ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're visiting Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
BEAVER DAM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Groundbreaking Milwaukee photographer honored

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Surrounded by friends and family, Yvonne Kemp was honored with her own day at Milwaukee City Hall Monday, Aug. 29. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the proclamation at a news conference Monday. "I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, proclaim Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet 'ECM Trio'

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The members of the jazz group called ECM Trio joined Racine & Me Host Alex Corradetti for in-studio performances. The group was created in late 2021 and is a jazz trio consisting of trumpet, stand up bass and piano. Chris Loss, Eric Pelky and Mike Bugler are the members of the group. They specialize in Jazz standards, Latin Jazz and ballads.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbs#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 58

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Brookfield's Life Time wants to make sure your physical activity doesn’t fall by the "waist side" this autumn

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One local premier health club wants to make sure you stay committed to being active this autumn season. The folks at Life Time in Brookfield say this is the place to keep your physical fitness goals in tact with its various classes and trainers. The advice really doesn’t change from month to month. It's to start small with the expectations and be accountable for what you're doing. And of course you have to really want it.
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Voices of Black Mothers United

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Nakeyda Haymer, the Wisconsin State Lead for the Voices of Black Mothers United joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti in studio to discuss her efforts to make communities safer and less violent. The Voices of Black Mothers United is an initiative of the Woodson Center. Mothers...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Owners and neighbors react to tragic drowning of 6-year-old at Bear Paw Beach

CALEDNOIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors said it was a lot quieter than normal after a 6-year-old drowned here at Bear Paw Beach off of 7 Mile Road Saturday night. Normally this time of year, they say music and fun can be heard on the surrounding streets. Today, on Aug. 28, while campers seemed to still be using Jellystone Campgrounds, Bear Paw Beach was closed to the public.
CALEDONIA, WI
CBS 58

Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Car crash leads to shooting near Keefe and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 28 just before midnight. A 42-year-old man was struck by gunfire following a two-car crash. According to police, the crash led to an argument which resulted in the man being shot. The man was taken to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy