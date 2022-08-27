ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Itinerary#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Luggage#Pyramids#Street Food#Four Seasons#African#Asia Unveiled#Airbus
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Vietnam
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
TRAVEL
prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘Chaos’ as tourists scramble to get past Machu Picchu gates

Fights broke out in Peru as tourists scrambled to get past gates to see one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu. Jamie Headington, from Nottingham, captured the "chaos" on camera as people tried to gain access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Police and local authorities had to close off the site to hundreds of waiting tourists, amid allegations that tour operators scammed many sightseers with invalid tickets. "It was absolute chaos, there were fights breaking out, police were arresting people," the 31-year-old said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayTommy Lee explains why he posted naked Instagram photoGCSE Results: 92-year-old pensioner reveals maths result on air
PUBLIC SAFETY
BuzzFeed

"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots

"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been." If you're anything like me, deciding where to take your next international getaway is one of the most challenging decisions to make. There are so many incredible places to see. And while the big tourist cities — like Greece or Tokyo or Paris — are popular for a reason, perhaps you're looking for something more off-the-beaten path.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation

What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy