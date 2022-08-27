Read full article on original website
Related
Four Seasons will fly passengers to global destinations using its custom Airbus A321neo private jet. Itineraries start at $135,000.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has unveiled its 2024 global private jet itineraries. These private jet trips on Four Seasons' custom Airbus A321neo start at $135,000. Many of its 2023 itineraries now have a waitlist as ultra-wealthy travelers continue flocking to private jets. Luxury hotel giant Four Seasons is bringing...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jet made an emergency landing after flight attendants told passengers that the pilot had fainted, report says
A passenger on a Jet2 flight to Turkey was told by a cabin crew member that a pilot had fainted after hitting turbulence, Birmingham Live reported.
Aviation Worker Reveals Worst Things Travelers Can Do to Suitcases: 'No'
Checked luggage on flights is already subject to stringent rules and regulations.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks
Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
‘Chaos’ as tourists scramble to get past Machu Picchu gates
Fights broke out in Peru as tourists scrambled to get past gates to see one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu. Jamie Headington, from Nottingham, captured the "chaos" on camera as people tried to gain access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Police and local authorities had to close off the site to hundreds of waiting tourists, amid allegations that tour operators scammed many sightseers with invalid tickets. "It was absolute chaos, there were fights breaking out, police were arresting people," the 31-year-old said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayTommy Lee explains why he posted naked Instagram photoGCSE Results: 92-year-old pensioner reveals maths result on air
Greece is the word... for hordes of tourists! Photos reveal the reality of a peak-season holiday in one of the world's most popular destinations
Greece was the ninth most-booked country on the planet for UK travellers in July and August 2022 and the third most-booked country worldwide, according to Skyscanner – and the Greek tourist board revealed that in the first week of August alone, one million holidaymakers arrived at airports in the country.
Air Canada passengers say they were given yoga mats to sleep on after their flights were canceled
One passenger told CBC that she slept in a women's nursing room. "It was super cramped, but it was better than nothing at that point," she said.
YOGA・
A new Icelandic low-cost airline will soon fly nonstop to 4 US cities for as low as $99 one-way — here's what passengers can expect
Play's low-cost model is going strong in three US cities so far, and the carrier will soon launch operations in a new market come October.
I'm a luxury travel agent for the ultra-wealthy. I've sent out search teams for lost luggage and booked a $15,000 private flight for a COVID-positive client.
Stacy Fischer Rosenthal has been in the business for 40 years and has never seen such chaos, from changing plans due to weather to lost bag emergencies.
"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots
"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been." If you're anything like me, deciding where to take your next international getaway is one of the most challenging decisions to make. There are so many incredible places to see. And while the big tourist cities — like Greece or Tokyo or Paris — are popular for a reason, perhaps you're looking for something more off-the-beaten path.
Inside Viking’s new river cruise ship custom built for the Nile in Egypt
The theatrical release of Death on the Nile, based on the popular Agatha Christie novel of the same name, earlier this year, perhaps ignited a resurgence in river cruise travel in the region. Expanding its existing fleet on the Nile, Viking Cruises is preparing to launch a brand new vessel...
FodorsTravel
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Comments / 0