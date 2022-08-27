ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks. Is this their move to solve a goaltending issue they said they didn’t have? Joe Thornton has said goodbye to the Florida Panthers. What will be his next move?. Are...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: John Tavares, Aging & Holding His Own

This is our fifth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Nick Foligno

The Boston Bruins will be over the salary cap once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are healthy. As a result, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will need to make a trade at some point. Players like Craig Smith and Mike Reilly are considered potential candidates, but The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa recently brought up the possibility of the team moving Nick Foligno (from ‘Bruins salary cap: 3 ways they can trade or waive their way to cap compliance,’ The Athletic, 8/26/22).
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing

This is our fourth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting and shared his good fortune, as well as the team’s, to find a place on the first line. Today, we’ll look at William Nylander.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
Yardbarker

Matthew Tkachuk’s Place in Panthers Lineup

Last month, the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames shook up the hockey world by announcing what was most likely the biggest trade of the offseason. The Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023, in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2025. Immediately following the trade, he signed a massive eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year. He easily keeps this team as a playoff contender and extended their Cup window, but the question is where can he be slotted into the lineup?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the favourites to win the Stanley Cup in 2023. However, fans have heard that one before. This team has looked good on paper for the last couple of seasons. In fact, it set franchise regular season records for victories and points last year. However, that hasn’t mattered in the playoffs as it’s been a first-round exit, year after year. That pattern is set to change in a big way.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Canucks Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23

After finishing the 2021-22 season with eight wins in their final 12 games and a record of 32-15-10 under new coach Bruce Boudreau, the Vancouver Canucks enter 2022-23 with a lot of hope and optimism. With him back behind the bench, they hope to continue that run of success and make the playoffs for the first time since the Edmonton Bubble back in 2020.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Goalie Tandem Is Biggest Risk of Kyle Dubas’ Tenure

For the second year in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed into another season with turnover to some extent between the pipes. Last season, the story was Jack Campbell taking over starting duties as Frederik Andersen signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, with Campbell signing a new deal of his own with the Edmonton Oilers, the Maple Leafs are set to begin the 2022-23 season with a tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, two goaltenders who are brand new to the organization.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cogliano
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Jayson Megna
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Alexander Georgiev
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Nico Sturm
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Devon Toews
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Should Target 3 Blue Jackets in Patrick Kane Trade

Last week, Sportsnet analyst Nick Alberga jokingly tweeted that he couldn’t wait for Patrick Kane to be traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Immediately after, he reported that someone “in the know” contacted him, saying that the Blue Jackets are “a legitimate team to watch” if the Blackhawks do shop Kane. Although this should be taken with a grain of salt, what if they are interested in acquiring the veteran winger?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

5 Avalanche Predictions for the 2022-23 Season

The Colorado Avalanche will enter the 2022-23 season as the odds-on-favorite to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. The team has kept most of their core group intact, with Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews all returning this fall. Still, winning back-to-back...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-20 DEFENCEMAN AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON

The NHL Network continued their top-20 player series on Sunday, this time ranking the best defenceman in the league ahead of the 2022-23 season, which is set to get underway in just over six weeks. As with any list, people will tend to disagree and make arguments for where a...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Could Surpass Harsh Expectations Next Season

The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks going into the 2022-23 season were not high, to begin with. Last season, they finished the season with 68 points, the lowest the team had fared since the 2005-06 season when they mustered 65 points. The point totals combined with the fact that they have missed the playoffs in five straight seasons showed there is no easy fix to get them back to contention.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues#Central Division#The Colorado Avalanche#Stanley Cup Champions
The Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Would Benefit From Will Cuylle Making NHL Roster

The New York Rangers aren’t going to play favorites at training camp when it comes to who wins their open jobs at forward. With some golden opportunities to secure a roster spot, perhaps even one in the team’s top six, coach Gerard Gallant will be running what should be a heated competition amongst several talented but unproven youngsters as he searches for the best options to replace departed veterans Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano for 2022-23.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets’ Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23

There have been a number of interesting stories for WInnipeg Jets fans to follow this offseason. There are several more that will draw everyone’s eyes at the beginning of and throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Here are three of the big ones. How The New Coaching Staff Fares. The Jets...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Flames: 3 Potential Trade Partners for Oliver Kylington

As we all know by now, the Calgary Flames have too many defensemen. It isn’t a bad problem to have, as it gives them plenty of options in terms of trades as well as plenty of depth on what is arguably the league’s most underrated backend. Most believe...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Coyne Schofield, Kane, DeBrincat

There may seem to be little in the way of exciting headlines to share centred around the Chicago Blackhawks at this point in the offseason, but it’s all in where you allow yourself to look. As the team makes the necessary adjustments in advance of next season — both...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 5 Worst Contracts of 2022-23

The Edmonton Oilers generally don’t have horrible contracts. There are a few overpaid players and some that need to prove their worth after a lacklustre season, but overall, general manager Ken Holland has done a solid job of assembling a contender. It was tougher to come up with this...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Drafted the Best Defenceman in 2018 With Quinn Hughes

On Sunday, NHL Network released its picks for the top-20 defencemen in the NHL going into the 2022-23 season. Guess what? Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes was on it – ranked 12th ahead of Brent Burns, Alex Pietrangelo, Rasmus Dahlin, Drew Doughty, Zach Werenski, Shea Theodore, Morgan Rielly and Jaccob Slavin. Finally, after being a standout in Vancouver ever since he was drafted, he’s getting some recognition as a top-flight defenceman in the NHL from writers and analysts that are not based in the Western Conference.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy