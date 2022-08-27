Read full article on original website
UNK opens season with a win
KEARNEY, Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney defense held Missouri Southern State to 187 yards, had its first pick six in six years and the offense grinded out 331 rushing yards as No. 13/14 Lopers beat the Lions, 24-7, Thursday night in Joplin. This...
UNK Sweeps Friends University
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now ninth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just an hour to sweep NAIA Friends University (-11, -10, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 5-0 while the Falcons, from Wichita, fall to 2-6. Prior...
State Fair: Nowear BMX
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nowear BMX is a professional bicycle stunt show riders from the Midwest - the majority of the team is native to Nebraska. Nowear provides all-ages, high-energy shows with live XGames-style action. They have a diverse team - men and women, ages 12-38.
Farming Today with KRVN, September 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - New Agricultural Systems Technology major prepares students for future of agriculture. - North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of Soy Oil Crush facility. - Deadly HPAI returns to Midwest earlier than expected.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes resigning
LINCOLN, Neb. — The director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections is resigning. According to a news release from Governor Pete Ricketts' office, on Thursday, Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation effective Oct. 7. “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” Ricketts said....
Farming Today with KRVN, August 31, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look your agriculture headlines. - USDA announces details for upcoming Census of Agriculture. - Study shows a single cover crop can outperform mixtures. - Donate a blue jacket to an FFA Member.
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says
DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
Scam Alert: Thieves targeting high school sports fans
OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau says thieves are targeting those hoping to stream their favorite high school sports. Josh Planos, vice president of Communications & Public Relations, has these tips to avoid getting scammed:. Research website before entering payment information. Check site’s security settings. Be careful...
