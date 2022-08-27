ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

foxnebraska.com

UNK opens season with a win

KEARNEY, Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney defense held Missouri Southern State to 187 yards, had its first pick six in six years and the offense grinded out 331 rushing yards as No. 13/14 Lopers beat the Lions, 24-7, Thursday night in Joplin. This...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK Sweeps Friends University

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The now ninth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just an hour to sweep NAIA Friends University (-11, -10, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 5-0 while the Falcons, from Wichita, fall to 2-6. Prior...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

State Fair: Nowear BMX

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nowear BMX is a professional bicycle stunt show riders from the Midwest - the majority of the team is native to Nebraska. Nowear provides all-ages, high-energy shows with live XGames-style action. They have a diverse team - men and women, ages 12-38.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN, September 2, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - New Agricultural Systems Technology major prepares students for future of agriculture. - North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of Soy Oil Crush facility. - Deadly HPAI returns to Midwest earlier than expected.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes resigning

LINCOLN, Neb. — The director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections is resigning. According to a news release from Governor Pete Ricketts' office, on Thursday, Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation effective Oct. 7. “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” Ricketts said....
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN, August 31, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look your agriculture headlines. - USDA announces details for upcoming Census of Agriculture. - Study shows a single cover crop can outperform mixtures. - Donate a blue jacket to an FFA Member.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says

DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
DEKALB, IL
foxnebraska.com

Scam Alert: Thieves targeting high school sports fans

OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau says thieves are targeting those hoping to stream their favorite high school sports. Josh Planos, vice president of Communications & Public Relations, has these tips to avoid getting scammed:. Research website before entering payment information. Check site’s security settings. Be careful...
OMAHA, NE

