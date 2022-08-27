ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're visiting Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
BEAVER DAM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Cbs
msn.com

A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI

Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
MILTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s who’s playing the Rushmor Records Stage at Bay View Bash

Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still about three weeks away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 58

Groundbreaking Milwaukee photographer honored

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Surrounded by friends and family, Yvonne Kemp was honored with her own day at Milwaukee City Hall Monday, Aug. 29. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the proclamation at a news conference Monday. "I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, proclaim Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee airport gets runway 'friction tester' vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 25 unveiled a newly-implemented vehicle designed to keep runways safer. The "continuous friction measuring vehicle" or "friction tester" is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway due to rubber buildup from airplane wheels or pavement wear.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet 'ECM Trio'

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The members of the jazz group called ECM Trio joined Racine & Me Host Alex Corradetti for in-studio performances. The group was created in late 2021 and is a jazz trio consisting of trumpet, stand up bass and piano. Chris Loss, Eric Pelky and Mike Bugler are the members of the group. They specialize in Jazz standards, Latin Jazz and ballads.
RACINE, WI
WGNtv.com

A new severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of DeKalb, McHenry, and Boone counties; valid until 4:30 pm CDT.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 327 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 327 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MACHESNEY PARK TO NEAR CHERRY VALLEY TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF HILLCREST, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... BELVIDERE AND CHERRY VALLEY AROUND 330 PM CDT. LOVES PARK, CANDLEWICK LAKE AND TIMBERLANE AROUND 335 PM CDT. POPLAR GROVE AROUND 340 PM CDT. KINGSTON AROUND 345 PM CDT. CAPRON AROUND 350 PM CDT. GENOA AROUND 355 PM CDT. HARVARD AROUND 400 PM CDT. MARENGO AROUND 410 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE FAIRDALE, GARDEN PRAIRIE, CHEMUNG, UNION AND CALEDONIA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 19 AND 40. THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy