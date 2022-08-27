Read full article on original website
T. Barrier
3d ago
Good idea. We used to drive the bus,work off demerits helping the custodian. Teach them to work young.
WIS-TV
Richland Two considers ways to address its meal debt after parents raise concerns about email
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is considering ways to address its student meal debt. This comes following an email that mistakenly went out to parents last week detailing an outdated practice that said students with more than $10 in meal debt may be denied food. Richland Two...
WLTX.com
Lex-Rich 5 providing snacks to students
Lexington-Richland School District 5 is now providing snacks to all students each weekday. Here's what's behind the change.
The Post and Courier
More than 5,000 Columbia-area students in new buildings this year
COLUMBIA — More than 5,000 elementary, middle and high school students across Richland and Lexington counties are in new buildings this year as Columbia-area school districts have spent millions on facility upgrades and renovations. New buildings opened on Aug. 17 for two existing schools in Northeast Columbia, Bethel Hanberry...
'Are we going to get them?' Parents concerned about not getting P-EBT funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents with school-age children were issued cards in previous years to purchase food. With the start of the new school year, they're wondering when or if those funds will be available. The Department of Social Services initially issued Pandemic EBT cards to students during the pandemic...
Kershaw County School District addresses potholes at Jackson Elementary School
CAMDEN, S.C. — Potholes can be annoying, but they can also be dangerous. News19 received a call from a concerned viewer over the potholes at the entrance of the Jackson Elementary School bus driver lot, so we asked the district what it was doing to fix the issue. "It's...
wach.com
'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
The Post and Courier
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
WIS-TV
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
Fairfield County announces how it will spend second half of American Rescue Plan funds
FAIRFIELD, S.C. — Fairfield County leaders have decided how they plan to use the second half of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The county received a total of $4.3 million. Now, the federal government requires the funds to be spent on things like public health, lost revenue, and premium pay for essential staff.
manninglive.com
Teens Recognized for Participating in Summer Volunteer Program at McLeod Health Clarendon
McLeod Health Clarendon recently recognized area teens for their participation in the hospital’s sixth annual Teen Summer Volunteer Program. An appreciation dinner was held at the hospital on Tuesday, August 9 to thank the teens for their service. This year, 21 teens volunteered 1,506 hours throughout the hospital. During...
WIS-TV
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
Do you need a dose of happy? Meet Richland Two's bus driver of the year!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — One special woman from Richland Two is riding a wave of appreciation after winning a big accolade from the district this summer. Sharon Chisolm won bus driver of the year for 2021 - 2022, and now with school starting up again she is back on bus duty.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
Stolen gun found in bookbag at South Carolina high school; mother, son arrested: police
The 16-year-old student was charged with possession of a handgun under 18, possession of a stolen handgun, and resisting arrest.
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
SC law firms announce legal action against Rockstar Cheer following owner’s suicide
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
Nonprofit, educational organizations encouraged to apply for Dominion Energy grant
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reminding nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for environmental grants is September 30. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is distributing a total of $1 million in environmental grants meant to “support work that improves the environment and provides educational experiences to communities served by Dominion Energy.” Nonprofits can […]
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
