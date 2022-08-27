ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

T. Barrier
3d ago

Good idea. We used to drive the bus,work off demerits helping the custodian. Teach them to work young.

The Post and Courier

More than 5,000 Columbia-area students in new buildings this year

COLUMBIA — More than 5,000 elementary, middle and high school students across Richland and Lexington counties are in new buildings this year as Columbia-area school districts have spent millions on facility upgrades and renovations. New buildings opened on Aug. 17 for two existing schools in Northeast Columbia, Bethel Hanberry...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
CAMDEN, SC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Nonprofit, educational organizations encouraged to apply for Dominion Energy grant

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reminding nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for environmental grants is September 30. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is distributing a total of $1 million in environmental grants meant to “support work that improves the environment and provides educational experiences to communities served by Dominion Energy.” Nonprofits can […]
CAYCE, SC
