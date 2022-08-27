A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to catch a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $800 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $1,130. It even comes with a free Type Cover and Pen as well as six free months of security software, which is an additional $30 savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO