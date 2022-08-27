Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
6 HomeKit settings you should disable (or adjust) right now
With the Homepod Mini being so accessible and rumors swirling that a new version of the Homepod may be coming soon, HomeKit has started to grow in popularity. Apple is typically touted as one of the better companies for keeping information secure, but you can always do more. Whenever you...
Digital Trends
iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad
Apple has been on quite a hot streak when it comes to its tablet offerings, so it should come as no surprise that the 10th-generation iPad is one of the most anticipated upcoming tablet releases. The baseline iPad is never the most technically stunning or impressive, but it’s usually the one most people buy. And we’re expecting the iPad 10th Gen to be no different.
Digital Trends
I found an app that shows Apple how to fix the Apple Watch
I used to think watches weren’t for me. Why would I need a lump of metal strapped to my wrist when I could just use the position of the sun (or, you know, my iPhone) to tell the time of day like a real man? That is, until someone let me borrow their old Apple Watch.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G: should you finally upgrade?
If you were an early adopter of the Samsung foldables and are looking to upgrade, you may be considering a switch from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Samsung clamshell foldable features a better display, a bigger cover screen, more features, a bigger battery, and more. Surprisingly, the camera megapixel count has remained the same throughout the four generations of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. But are the upgrades enough to tempt you to buy the latest device? Let’s find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The Surface Pro 7 Plus with type cover and pen is $330 off right now
A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to catch a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $800 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $1,130. It even comes with a free Type Cover and Pen as well as six free months of security software, which is an additional $30 savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.
Digital Trends
Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October
It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to...
Digital Trends
Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen
Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
Digital Trends
Snapchat’s new Dual Camera uses both front and rear cameras simultaneously
Ever wanted to take a Snap using both of your phone’s cameras simultaneously? You can do it now with Snapchat’s latest feature. On Monday, Snapchat announced the rollout of Dual Camera, a feature that allows Snapchatters to record content using their devices’ front and rear cameras at the same time. And judging by the images Snapchat provided in their announcement, using Dual Camera results in capturing two perspectives of the same moment, often letting the person taking the Snap have more of a starring role in the moment that they’re recording.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Why Drop’s new custom mechanical keyboard is such a big deal
Drop is launching a new keyboard for the first time in three years, and it’s an important one. The Sense75, which is available to pre-order starting today, is a 75% fully customizable board that seems destined for a slot in our roundup of the best keyboards you can buy.
TechCrunch
Justice Department in early stages of filing an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, says report
A 2019 deal between U.S. regulators had allowed the Justice Department to take on the investigations of Apple and Google, while the Federal Trade Commission was to take the reins of other Big Tech investigations, like Amazon and Facebook. In Apple’s case, the DoJ has been examining whether or not Apple abused its market power to dominate smaller tech companies, including both hardware and software makers.
TechCrunch
Data analytics startup StarTree secures cash to expand its Apache Pinot-powered platform
Open source data analytics technologies are powerful indeed, able to drive both user- and business-facing features like a social media sidewall that shows members who’s viewing their profiles. But they can require a lot of engineering effort to deploy and operate. That’s perhaps why a 2021 survey of executives by MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks found just 13% of organizations were delivering on their data analytics strategies.
Digital Trends
Smart lock buying guide
Smart locks may not be the sexiest piece of consumer tech on everyone’s mind, but they are one of the best for sheer convenience. Head out for a jog without a jangling key ring, easily provide access to guests, or double check that you locked your door from anywhere on the planet.
Digital Trends
Sony’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar is smart, modular, and one of its most affordable
Sony has launched the HT-A3000, its newest Dolby Atmos/DTS-X soundbar in the A-Series, which currently includes the $1,000 HT-A5000, $1,400 HT-A7000, and $1,800 HT-A9. At just $700, that makes the 3.1-channel HT-A3000 the most affordable option in the range. It’s available for pre-sale starting August 30. The HT-A3000 shares...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra
It’s becoming clear that foldable smartphones are Samsung’s answer to the larger “phablets” of days gone by. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was arguably superseded by Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, and when the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived earlier this year looking even more like a Galaxy Note, the message was clear.
Digital Trends
Twitter Circle launches globally, but lots of us can’t add anyone yet
The bird app’s coveted Circle feature finally launched globally this week, but many users still can’t use it. On Tuesday, Twitter announced via a tweet that Twitter Circle (a feature that lets you tweet to just a chosen few), was finally available for all users on Android, iOS, and the web. But then, many of us quickly opened up our apps and checked online to try it out only to be met with a shiny new feature that apparently isn’t working properly right now.
Digital Trends
Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro just received some good news
It appears that we might see the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sooner than initially thought, complete with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for extra performance capabilities. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the development of these two MacBooks is well underway, meaning that there’s a chance...
Digital Trends
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review: the C-Suite laptop
When it comes to business laptops that don’t feel like business laptops, HP’s Elite Dragonfly laptops lead the way. The usual security measures are in place, but these laptops aren’t afraid to stand out in a crowd. Contents. I reviewed the third generation of the Elite Dragonfly,...
Digital Trends
Dell’s robust XPS 17 laptop just got a gigantic $770 price cut
For a machine that won’t have any trouble keeping up with even the most demanding tasks, there’s the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop. It’s a very tempting option because it’s part of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals with a $770 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,030 from its original price of $2,800. There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can before other shoppers pick up all the stock.
Comments / 0