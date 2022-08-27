Read full article on original website
Apple 'secures satellite internet partner' to beam connections to users of its upcoming iPhone 14, meaning they'll be able to use phone in remote areas that didn't previously have any signal
Apple is said to have secured an internet satellite company to provide users of its upcoming iPhone 14 with connectivity no matter where they are in the world. If the claims are true, then iOS users can exchange calls and text messages in remote areas, which is similar to Elon Musk's and T-Mobiles announcement last week that is using SpaceX's Starlink internet.
Tesla engineers tested several vehicles - including Model 3 and ultra-fast Model X Plaid - in Dubai this summer amid 122 degree temperatures
Tesla brought several of its vehicles to Dubai to conduct extreme heat and durability testing this summer - when daytime temperatures typically hit 122 degrees. According to images shared on its social media accounts, the company's field quality engineers took several cars, including a Model 3 and a ultra-fast Model X Plaid, to the sweltering Persian Gulf country known as a playground for the wealthy.
