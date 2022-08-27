ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsenburg, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

150th Colorado State Fair parade winners announced

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has announced winners for multiple events held at the 150th Colorado State Fair Saturday morning. The winners are from the marching bands, floats, horses and pooper scoopers competitions. Colorado State Fair Parade 2022 Results  Sweepstakes Awards  4th Place Trophy and a Check for $100 with a The post 150th Colorado State Fair parade winners announced appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?

Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Walsenburg, CO
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo security guard shot, suspect sought

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a security guard was shot on Sunday. According to PPD, officers responded to the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a security guard suffering […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Local Life#9 11#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Manhattan#Contemporary Art#The Museum Of Friends#Better Angels#Tri State 9 11 Tribute#The American Legion#
coloradopolitics.com

Judge allows retaliation lawsuit to proceed against CSU officials

Two former faculty members of Colorado State University Pueblo may proceed to hold school officials liable for allegedly retaliating against them when they spoke up about sex-based discrimination, a federal judge has ruled. Kimberly Cowden and Joanne Gula were both assistant professors in CSU Pueblo's Mass Communication Department when they...
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City man arrested on charges of first-degree murder

A Cañon City man has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Sean Adams on June 29 in Penrose. Dustin Wayne Dixon, 33, was arrested Aug. 3 on suspicion of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 5 felony, and reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
KXRM

Law enforcement cracking down on crime near State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are conducting a proactive operation around the Colorado State Fair Grounds to deter crime and ensure the safety of fair attendees and the citizens of Pueblo. PPD posted about the operation on their Twitter account, with a breakdown of the statistics […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent around $100,000 on new safety systems in the last 2-years to ensure all tourists and residents are safe. The general manager of the Colorado State Fair, Scott Stoller, said they felt like they had to do this because of how many people attend the The post Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy