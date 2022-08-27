Read full article on original website
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
150th Colorado State Fair parade winners announced
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) — The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has announced winners for multiple events held at the 150th Colorado State Fair Saturday morning. The winners are from the marching bands, floats, horses and pooper scoopers competitions. Colorado State Fair Parade 2022 Results Sweepstakes Awards 4th Place Trophy and a Check for $100 with a The post 150th Colorado State Fair parade winners announced appeared first on KRDO.
Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?
Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
cpr.org
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs
Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
Contestants wow crowds with Mullet Championships at Colorado State Fair
Fifteen men from around Colorado showed of their hair styles Friday night at the Colorado State Fair in the USA Mullet Championships qualify.
Pueblo security guard shot, suspect sought
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a security guard was shot on Sunday. According to PPD, officers responded to the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a security guard suffering […]
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge allows retaliation lawsuit to proceed against CSU officials
Two former faculty members of Colorado State University Pueblo may proceed to hold school officials liable for allegedly retaliating against them when they spoke up about sex-based discrimination, a federal judge has ruled. Kimberly Cowden and Joanne Gula were both assistant professors in CSU Pueblo's Mass Communication Department when they...
Daily Record
Cañon City man arrested on charges of first-degree murder
A Cañon City man has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Sean Adams on June 29 in Penrose. Dustin Wayne Dixon, 33, was arrested Aug. 3 on suspicion of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 5 felony, and reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Suspicious death in Pueblo under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a death reported on Friday as suspicious. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. Police said due to the circumstances, police are processing the incident as a suspicious. Police […]
Law enforcement cracking down on crime near State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are conducting a proactive operation around the Colorado State Fair Grounds to deter crime and ensure the safety of fair attendees and the citizens of Pueblo. PPD posted about the operation on their Twitter account, with a breakdown of the statistics […]
Aug. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Steven Fernandez, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fernandez has a warrant for Robbery. His bond amount is $200,000. Adolfo Valdez, 30, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, […]
Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent around $100,000 on new safety systems in the last 2-years to ensure all tourists and residents are safe. The general manager of the Colorado State Fair, Scott Stoller, said they felt like they had to do this because of how many people attend the The post Colorado State Fair officials say they have spent more money on new safety systems appeared first on KRDO.
Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
